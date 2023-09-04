 

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations

Doja Cat Insists She Didn't Diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Amid Allegations
While she doesn't have problems with fellow musicians, the Grammy Award-winning artist recently had an online spat with her fans that caused her to lose 500,000 followers.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has made it clear that there's no bad blood between her and other female rappers. The "Planet Her" artist insisted in a social media post that she didn't diss Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion despite allegations.

"People don't wanna accept I'm dissing them so they try to pin it on Cardi, Nicki and Meg and every other female rapper," the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram Story. "I don't diss rappers, I diss critics. Stay bored. Stay reaching."

Doja went on to emphasize, "I don't diss people I'm inspired by I don't diss people I look up to, I don't diss people who don't attack and harass me every day." She then argued, "Y'ALL do. SHE doesn't. THEY don't. Y'all are the problem."

"TO BE 100% CLEAR because I know you all need me too talk REEEEEAL SLOOOOOW for you," the singer/rapper continued. "I'm not dissing anyone but the f**kin phonies in my comment sections."

While Doja doesn't have problems with fellow musicians, she recently had an online spat with her fans that caused her to lose 500,000 followers. However, it turns out seeing less people following her account makes her feel more relieved.

"Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long," the Grammy winner penned on Instagram Story on August 16. "It feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who i am and not for who i was... I feel free."

Doja upset some of her fans after she took issue with the name her fans chose for her fan base, "Kittenz." In July, she wrote in a since-deleted Threads, "My fans don't name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f***ing 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

The "Say So" hitmaker also deemed one of her fans "crazy" for using her government name as their username. "You making my government name ur sn is creepy as f**k," she told her fan whose screen name is @amalazandiledlamlni.

