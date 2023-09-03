 

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency
Instagram
Celebrity

Other than knowing that the 'urgent' situation has nothing to do with her kids, Shanna has no idea what's happening to her former husband's immediate family.

  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler is clueless about what's going on with Travis Barker. The 47-year-old musician recently broke the news that he was leaving Blink-182's world tour to deal with an "urgent family matter" - but his ex-wife Shanna has now revealed that she's in the dark about the situation.

"I have no clue. I am not part of his family. I only know our kids are safe and sound and I can only say I wish whoever's involved positive thoughts and prayers," Shanna, 48 - who has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Travis - told Us Weekly.

Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have been preparing for the arrival of their first child together over recent months. And now, Shanna has sent her best wishes to the loved-up couple, after Travis returned home to California. She told TMZ, "I'm just praying that his immediate family and Kourtney and the baby and everyone is safe and OK and I'll be sending my prayers."

  Editors' Pick

Blink-182 announced Travis' departure via a statement posted on social media. The band wrote on Instagram, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Travis hasn't made any public comment about his decision to return home. However, he did post several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

Travis and Kourtney, 44, announced their pregnancy in June, when the brunette beauty attended a Blink-182 concert and was seen holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant." The celebrity duo - who tied the knot in 2022 - also staged a gender reveal for family and friends, when they confirmed that they're expecting a baby boy.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request

Related Posts
Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Travis Barker Surprises Blind Young Drummer With Duet Performance and Donation

Travis Barker Surprises Blind Young Drummer With Duet Performance and Donation

Alabama Barker Reacts to Travis' Unique Potential Name for His Son With Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker Reacts to Travis' Unique Potential Name for His Son With Kourtney Kardashian

Latest News
Mohamed Al-Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi, Died at 94
  • Sep 03, 2023

Mohamed Al-Fayed, Father of Princess Diana's Boyfriend Dodi, Died at 94

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request
  • Sep 03, 2023

'Baywatch' Bombshell Carmen Electra Reveals Weirdest OnlyFans Request

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency
  • Sep 03, 2023

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry
  • Sep 03, 2023

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'
  • Sep 03, 2023

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Noel Gallagher Dishes on What Started His Feud With Adele
  • Sep 03, 2023

Noel Gallagher Dishes on What Started His Feud With Adele

Most Read
Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant
Celebrity

Trace Cyrus and Farrah Abraham Going Back-and-Forth Over His OnlyFans Rant

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Rumer Willis Shares Breastfeeding Picture Despite Mom-Shaming Comments

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Post About Honesty Amid Irina Shayk's Vacation With Bradley Cooper

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval Enjoys Late-Night Hangout With Tii at His Shared Home With Ariana Madix

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Claims His Family Emergency Has Nothing To Do With Their Kids

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

YouTuber Ruby Franke Once Revealed She Starved Daughter to Teach Her Lesson

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Kevin Costner Scores Major Victory as Wife's Child Support Is Cut in Half

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury

Jonathan Cheban Claims His Life Has Turned Into 'Hell' Due to Hand Injury