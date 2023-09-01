Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Demands Private Jet for Their Kids' Holidays

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

After the 'Yellowstone' actor was seen traveling on a private plane, Christine Baumgartner wants their children to enjoy the same treatment when they go on vacations.

Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's estranged wife demands their children fly in private jets on lavish holidays. "The Bodyguard" actor, 68, recently triumphed in his battle to have his handbag designer ex-partner Christine Baumgartner, 49, move out of their $145 million estate in California after she filed for divorce, but she has now stressed via her legal team her demand that their three kids continue to be able to live in the lifestyle to which they became accustomed when they were living as a family.

In order for their children to maintain the same standard of living when they're in her care, the handbag designer has asked a court to order "Yellowstone" star Kevin to pay her nearly $200,000 in monthly child support.

Her legal team said in a brief filed ahead of a hearing set for Thursday, August 31 about the terms of their split, which was obtained by Us Weekly, "The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father."

It added, "The Court order must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin's considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves the standard of living of Christine."

Christine's lawyers added her and Kevin's kids - Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace - should live in a "comparable house" to Kevin's when they are in her custody. Her three attorneys also demanded the children should be able to go on "comparable vacations" when they're with her, which includes flying private.

They said in the latest filing in her and Kevin's increasingly bitter divorce battle, "Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her."

"In this case, the guideline child support requested by Christine of $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin's lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable."

Kevin was seen last week getting off a G5 aircraft, which costs up to $11,500 an hour to charter. Christine has claimed the actor's net worth has quadrupled to $400 million over the course of their 18-year marriage. She filed for divorce from him in May, citing "irreconcilable differences," and they have since been locked in disputes over her accommodation and child support.

In July, a judge ordered the dad of seven to pay his estranged wife $129,755 per month in child support for their three kids, although she originally asked the court for $248,000 a month. The "Bodyguard" actor was also ordered to cover $200,000 in attorneys' fees and $100,000 in forensic accounting fees.

Christine has had to adhere to their 2004 prenup and move out of their $145 million mansion compound in Colorado by the end of July.

You can share this post!