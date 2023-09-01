Benji Madden Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to His 'Queen' Cameron Diaz

Instagram Celebrity

The Good Charlotte member takes his time to return to social media amid his internet break to wish his partner a happy 51st birthday in a glowing tribute post.

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz's husband has finally returned to a social media to wish the actress a happy 51st birthday. Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 44, who began dating Cameron in 2014 before they married the following year, paid tribute to "The Mask" star by returning to his Instagram feed on Wednesday, August 30 to write his first post on the platform in six months.

"I'm off line mostly these days, just working, painting, making things and doing family life, but I have grown to like my little tradition of coming back on special occasions to show love to my Queen," he told fans in a caption alongside a picture of Cameron clutching a cat.

"So today, it's a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else," Madden continued. "You do it all."

He went on to call himself "one lucky man," adding, "I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you're feeling it. I love you forever, always, yours, true love. Happy Birthday Cameron."

Benji's brothers Joel Madden and Josh Madden commented on his post by sharing heart emojis while the latter called Cameron the "best best best."

The actress, who had daughter Raddix, now three, via surrogate in 2019, is still to respond online to Benji's tribute.

Benji last gushed over Cameron in January 2022 when celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, saying online, "Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth. Calling it a Honeymoon doesn't cover it. Real life."

