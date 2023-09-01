 

50 Cent Named Battery Suspect for Giving Fan Gruesome Injury After Throwing Faulty Mic Into Crowd

The 'In da Club' hitmaker is facing police investigation as a female concertgoer accuses him of injuring her after he angrily tossed a microphone into the crowd at his gig.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent reportedly gave a fan a gruesome head gash after he hurled a broken microphone into the audience at his latest concert. The rapper, 48, was angry after his production team handed him a string of faulty mics during his performance at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 30, and footage showed him taking one and launching it into the crowd.

Bryhana Monegain - a host for radio station Power 106 - claims it whacked her on the forehead, leaving her with a bloody injury, while the tape didn't show where the microphone ended up.

Photos of the broadcaster obtained by TMZ show her stitched up and her head wrapped in gauze. However, a source close to 50 - born Curtis James Jackson III - told TMZ that Bryhana wasn't meant to be in the restricted section of the gig.

She filed a police report over the incident on Wednesday night, according to the outlet, which also said 50 had been named a criminal battery suspect in relation to the incident.

It's an echo of 50's fellow rapper Cardi B, 30, landing in hot water after she hurled her microphone at a fan who splashed her with liquid while she was performing in Las Vegas in July.

Her mic rocketed off an object and hit a concert goer, who filed a police report before Cardi was cleared. Days later the mic popped up for sale on eBay - where it was being auctioned for charity.

Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the show, sold it to a bidder who put in an offer of $99,900 as he said he wanted to do "something good" with the device.

