 

Sinead O'Connor Revealed Her Secret Love for Lou Reed Before Her Death

The 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer admitted she had a crush on fellow musician Lou Reed who was 'incredibly kind' to her when she was facing backlash for ripping Pope's picture.

  • Jul 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor passed away in love with Lou Reed. The notoriously fiery "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer, discovered dead in London on Wednesday, July 26 aged 56 after moving back to the city from her native Ireland, admitted she didn't realised how much she loved the rocker until she got so tongue-tied and shy around him she had to get a friend to hold her hand when they met.

"I knew that I loved Lou Reed, but I didn't know how much I loved him until I met him at The Who's 50th birthday," she said in one of her last in-depth interviews, with Ireland's Hot Press magazine, which has resurfaced since her shock passing.

"I'd been a bit naughty and asked someone to ask Lou if I could sing backing vocals with him. He came in and acting all fatherly said, 'I hear you want to sing with me. Yeah, of course you can.' I could see his lips moving but I couldn't comprehend what he was saying. I had to get my friend to hold my hand!"

Sinead added Lou, who died in 2013 aged 71, had also been "incredibly kind" to her during the backlash that followed her famous TV stunt of tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during her 1992 musical performance on "Saturday Night Live" in protest at the Catholic church's cover-up of sexual abuse.

She said about her encounter with Lou in 2014 at The Who event, "That was the second time he was extraordinarily kind to me. The first was after the Pope business. I was a bit of a pariah among musicians and artists."

"I remember going to do the Channel 4 TV show 'The White Room' and everyone was kind of treating me like, 'Oh yeah, there's that crazy b****.' Lou was on the show too and made a point in rehearsal of coming straight over and hugging me as if we knew each other really well, and saying, 'F** you!' to everyone. That was really f****** nice. He's the person who moved me the most, definitely."

