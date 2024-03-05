Sinead O'Connor's Outraged Estate Demands Trump Stop Using Her Music at Rallies

AP/Cover Images/CNP/INSTARimages Music

In a statement, the estate of the late singer claims that she would have been 'disgusted, hurt, and insulted' at Donald Trump using her version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in his campaign.

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor's estate thinks she would have been "disgusted, hurt, and insulted" at "biblical devil" Donald Trump using his music at her rallies. The former U.S. president has used the late singer's version of "Nothing Compares 2 U" in his campaign to secure the Republican nomination to run for a second term in office this year but a joint statement from her estate and record label Chrysalis Records has demanded he "desist from using her music immediately."

The statement said, "Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinead O'Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings. It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies."

"It is no exaggeration to say that Sinead would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a 'biblical devil'," the statement continued to read. "As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately."

Sinead, who died in July last year, previously insisted she was "convinced" Trump was "a Satanist." She told Hot Press in 2020, "I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical Devil. I know this may sound extreme - I don't really [care] what everyone else thinks - but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist."

"I'm convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists, it's a satanic organization," she elaborated. "Whatever form it may exist in now, I don't know and I don't want to know, but its origins were satanic. All its rituals, everything about it."

She further argued, "These people do exist. They're butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America? Did you ever read 'The Master And Margarita'? It's a fantastic book by a guy called Mikhail Bulgakov, a Russian author. The Devil basically appears in Moscow because people start declaring there's no God. He shows up and causes havoc all over Russia. But Trump is the Devil character in 'The Master And Margarita'."

