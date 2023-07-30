 

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Christine Baumgartner has sought refuge in a compound where the 'Yellowstone' actor's staff members live after packing her bags and leaving his beachfront house.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner's estranged wife has started living in "staff quarters" on the actor's estate. Christine Baumgartner was required to move out of the ocean-front home she shared with the "Yellowstone" star, and after moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million compound on Friday, July 28, it has now emerged she has found a "temporary solution" to ensure she was out of the abode in accordance with the 31 July deadline set by the court and is still house-hunting.

"Christine is following the legal advice per the pre-nup and is vacating the family house. She will stay at a smaller house on the property that's been used as a staff quarter," a source told People magazine.

"This is a temporary solution. She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids' lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids."

Christine was ordered to vacate the California mansion by the end of the month after a judge reinforced the premarital agreement they both signed in 2004. The former couple - who have Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, together - split in May after 18 years of marriage.

The divorce has been messy, with the 68-year-old actor previously accusing Christine of taking his property "without knowledge or consent." Documents obtained by Page Six show the "Dances With Wolves" actor claimed his ex bought personal items and took out cash with credit cards from the staff that runs the family house, and that he believed she devised this plan before she filed for divorce in May.

He said in the papers Christine had allegedly "shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."

The documents, filed on July 13 also alleged Christine paid a Los Angeles lawyer $25,000 from her husband's property funds without his knowledge. They added she paid her divorce lawyer Susan Wiesner on the "credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by (Costner)."

