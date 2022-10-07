Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' Chicago Show Rescheduled at Last Minute Due to Illness

Cover Images/Captive Camera Music

The 'As It Was' crooner is initially scheduled to launch his five-day stretch of 'Love on Tour' shows at Chicago's United Center on October 6 but the first show has been postponed.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles has bad news for his fans. The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker was forced to postpone his "Love on Tour" show in Chicago at the last minute due to band/crew illness.

The former One Direction singer was scheduled to launch his five-day stretch of "Love on Tour" shows at Chicago's United Center on Thursday, October 6, but the first show has been postponed. "Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness," a statement posted on the venue's Twitter page read.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled," it added. "An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."

Harry himself has yet to share anything on his personal social media accounts and his health status is unclear. Jessie Ware will still be the opening act for the rescheduled Chicago date, as well as the other shows in the city.

A number of fans vented on social media about their disappointment and the inconveniences involved in the show's rescheduling. "Totally unacceptable. Thousands of people just got scammed out of there hard earned money (Flight, Hotel, Transportation, Time off work). And most people leave town before Monday. You do EVERYTHING you can do to not cancel a show! Especially the DAY OF or 2 HOURS before," one person tweeted.

"crying in a pizza place in chicago rn lol my 13th reason tbh. rip like $2000 lol cant even go on monday," someone else added. "i traveled from orlando to go and leave tomorrow. the way y'all think this is a joke [crying emoji] send money for all four of their tickets and their hotel room LMAO oh might i add plane tickets. some of y'all are so insensitive and rude," a separate fan chimed in.

A different person cleared up the mess, "Just spoke to en employee of the united center. It wasn't Harry that decided this. It was the United Center. She said that one of Harry's band members was 'sick for a couple of hours.' Employees of united center had no idea until the tweet came out."

Harry's tour has had multiple multi-night stints on stops as he recently played six shows in Austin, Texas and 15 totals at New York City's Madison Square Garden from August to September. The U.S. leg of his tour will continue through November 15 with multi-date stops in Chicago and Inglewood, California, before heading south of the border for Mexico and eventually on to Australia in early 2023.