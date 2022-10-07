 

Royal Family Restless Over Prince Harry's Upcoming 'Time Bomb' Memoir

Royal Family Restless Over Prince Harry's Upcoming 'Time Bomb' Memoir
Instagram/Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The memoir, which was originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, is reportedly set to hit the stores around 'Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen's] funeral.'

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - British royal family is restless over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. According to royal biographer Tom Bower who wrote "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", the royal family is "hugely nervous" about the book, which he calls a "time bomb."

In a new interview with Page Six, Tom claims that Prince Harry won't be able to rewrite the book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death last month. Previous report claimed that the Duke wanted to "take out or downplay" what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can't amend the book in any way," Tom opines. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn't get sales."

Tom also reveals that the memoir, which was originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, is set to hit the stores around "Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen's] funeral." He divulges, "And there'll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison."

  See also...

In addition to the memoir, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are working on a documentary series on Netflix. The pair, however, were reported to have been at odds with the streaming giant and their production team after the Sussexes wanted to make last-minute edits to a big part of their upcoming docuseries.

The couple allegedly tried to backtrack on what they wanted to show on the project. However, Netflix chiefs were standing by the filmmakers who want to keep the content. "Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project," a Netflix source claimed.

"They've made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely," the Netflix source spilled. "Netflix is standing by the filmmakers."

Another industry insider added, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it's their story, from their own mouths."

You can share this post!

Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Complicated Marriage' to Will Smith in 'No Holds Barred' Memoir

Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' Chicago Show Rescheduled at Last Minute Due to Illness
Related Posts
Prince Harry Desperate to Change Bombshell Memoir After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Harry Desperate to Change Bombshell Memoir After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to California Following Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Return to California Following Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry Wants People to 'Stop Talking About' Prince William Feud

Prince Harry Wants People to 'Stop Talking About' Prince William Feud

Prince Harry 'Humiliated' After Queen's Initials Are Removed From His Military Uniform

Prince Harry 'Humiliated' After Queen's Initials Are Removed From His Military Uniform

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding