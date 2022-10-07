Royal Family Restless Over Prince Harry's Upcoming 'Time Bomb' Memoir

Instagram/Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The memoir, which was originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, is reportedly set to hit the stores around 'Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen's] funeral.'

AceShowbiz - British royal family is restless over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. According to royal biographer Tom Bower who wrote "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", the royal family is "hugely nervous" about the book, which he calls a "time bomb."

In a new interview with Page Six, Tom claims that Prince Harry won't be able to rewrite the book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death last month. Previous report claimed that the Duke wanted to "take out or downplay" what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can't amend the book in any way," Tom opines. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn't get sales."

Tom also reveals that the memoir, which was originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, is set to hit the stores around "Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen's] funeral." He divulges, "And there'll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison."

In addition to the memoir, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are working on a documentary series on Netflix. The pair, however, were reported to have been at odds with the streaming giant and their production team after the Sussexes wanted to make last-minute edits to a big part of their upcoming docuseries.

The couple allegedly tried to backtrack on what they wanted to show on the project. However, Netflix chiefs were standing by the filmmakers who want to keep the content. "Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project," a Netflix source claimed.

"They've made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely," the Netflix source spilled. "Netflix is standing by the filmmakers."

Another industry insider added, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it's their story, from their own mouths."