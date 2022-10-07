Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Celebrity

After it was reported that the 45-year-old was suspended by Boston Celtics over his affair with a female employee within the team, the identity of his mistress has now been disclosed.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ime Udoka's mistress has been identified. Two weeks after Boston Celtics suspended its head coach over his affair with a female staff member within the team, details of the woman he cheated on Nia Long with have been leaked.

According to Daily Mail, the female employee is team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a 34-year-old married mother of three. She reportedly landed the job through her friendship with legendary former chief Danny Ainge.

At her post, Kathleen's responsibilities included arranging travel, lodging and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road. She was previously reported to have helped Nia and her son move to Boston two weeks before the affair was exposed to public.

Kathleen grew up in an active Mormon family and lived for years as a teenager in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Danny's then-hometown where he and his wife were raising a family-of-six. Despite her ties to Danny, the former Celtics player did not intervene in the investigation into the relationship and he was not involved with the team's decision to suspend Ime, though he was deeply disappointed by the affair.

"The relationship to the Ainge family or where she went to school or her religious affiliation had nothing to do with the severity of [Ime's] punishment," a source close to Danny, who now serves as head of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz, told Daily Mail.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the affair was consensual, short lived and had ended by the time the team's investigation began. "The good thing is that everyone regrets what happened and is taking responsibility, and humbled, and trying to fight for their families and lives back," the source said.

Recently, Nia's ex Maasai Z. Dorsey, who shares a 21-year-old son with the actress, also weighed in on the couple's relationship issues. "We talk as a family, and it's all about unconditional love, and that's what she's giving him," he told Daily Mail. "We're sticking by him 100%."

In fact, Maasai has nothing against Ime despite his cheating scandal. "All I could say is good things about Ime. He's a good man," he praised the former professional basketball career. "All these years. I'm happy he's in my son's life. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He's not a bad guy. Hopefully, he's learned from this."