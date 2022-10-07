 

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked
Celebrity

After it was reported that the 45-year-old was suspended by Boston Celtics over his affair with a female employee within the team, the identity of his mistress has now been disclosed.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ime Udoka's mistress has been identified. Two weeks after Boston Celtics suspended its head coach over his affair with a female staff member within the team, details of the woman he cheated on Nia Long with have been leaked.

According to Daily Mail, the female employee is team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a 34-year-old married mother of three. She reportedly landed the job through her friendship with legendary former chief Danny Ainge.

At her post, Kathleen's responsibilities included arranging travel, lodging and game tickets for Celtics family members at home and on the road. She was previously reported to have helped Nia and her son move to Boston two weeks before the affair was exposed to public.

Kathleen grew up in an active Mormon family and lived for years as a teenager in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Danny's then-hometown where he and his wife were raising a family-of-six. Despite her ties to Danny, the former Celtics player did not intervene in the investigation into the relationship and he was not involved with the team's decision to suspend Ime, though he was deeply disappointed by the affair.

  See also...

"The relationship to the Ainge family or where she went to school or her religious affiliation had nothing to do with the severity of [Ime's] punishment," a source close to Danny, who now serves as head of basketball operations for the Utah Jazz, told Daily Mail.

According to a source familiar with the investigation, the affair was consensual, short lived and had ended by the time the team's investigation began. "The good thing is that everyone regrets what happened and is taking responsibility, and humbled, and trying to fight for their families and lives back," the source said.

Recently, Nia's ex Maasai Z. Dorsey, who shares a 21-year-old son with the actress, also weighed in on the couple's relationship issues. "We talk as a family, and it's all about unconditional love, and that's what she's giving him," he told Daily Mail. "We're sticking by him 100%."

In fact, Maasai has nothing against Ime despite his cheating scandal. "All I could say is good things about Ime. He's a good man," he praised the former professional basketball career. "All these years. I'm happy he's in my son's life. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He's not a bad guy. Hopefully, he's learned from this."

You can share this post!

Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' Chicago Show Rescheduled at Last Minute Due to Illness

Beyonce Dubbed 'Arrogant' by Right Said Fred for Using 'I'm Too Sexy' Without Permission

Related Posts
Nia Long's Ex Says She's 'Sticking' by Ime Udoka Despite Cheating Scandal

Nia Long's Ex Says She's 'Sticking' by Ime Udoka Despite Cheating Scandal

Nia Long Ditches Engagement Ring on First Sighting Since Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long Ditches Engagement Ring on First Sighting Since Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Congressman Jamaal Bowman Defends His Intimate Support to Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka Scandal

Congressman Jamaal Bowman Defends His Intimate Support to Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka Scandal

Nia Long Speaks Out Following Fiance Ime Udoka's Suspension From Celtics Amid Alleged Affair

Nia Long Speaks Out Following Fiance Ime Udoka's Suspension From Celtics Amid Alleged Affair

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding