Childish Gambino to Hit the Road for First Time in 5 Years

The 'This Is America' hitmaker, whose real name is Donald Glover, reveals that he will hit the road for 'The New World Tour' that will kick off on August 11 in Oklahoma City.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Childish Gambino may have put smiles on his devotees' faces with his new announcement. The "This Is America" hitmaker, whose real name is Donald Glover, announced that he will hit the road for the first time in five years.

On Monday, May 13, the 40-year-old hip-hop artist made the exciting news on his social media page. Making use of Instagram, he uploaded a photo featuring details about "The New World Tour".

In the picture, it could be seen that Donald will be joined by fellow artists Willow Smith and Amaarae at some of his concerts. He is set to kick off the tour in Oklahoma City on August 11. He will make tour stops in several cities, including Detroit, before taking the stage in Toronto, Canada on August 18.

Furthermore, the rapper/actor is slated to perform in Brooklyn, New York for two nights on August 26 and 27. Aside from Brooklyn, he also has two dates in Los Angeles, California and London, the United Kingdom respectively on September 18 and 19 as well as November 30 and December 1.

In addition to America and Europe, he will fly to Australia to entertain his fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. On January 28, he will stop by Auckland, New Zealand to perform during the world tour, which is set to conclude on February 11 in Perth.

Along with the snap, Donald shared more details about the upcoming world tour in the caption of the post. He penned, "The New World Tour. Artist Presale begins this Wednesday 5/15, [and Amex card members] *U.K. begins Tuesday *AUS begins Thursday. General onsale begins Friday 5/17."

"*Signup @ thenewworldtour.com NOW for access to the Artist presale codes. Link In Bio," he continued. "*American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public for North American, Australian and select U.K. dates. Fans that have signed up for presale will be receiving an email with further instruction and timing."

The tour announcement came shortly after Donald released his latest album titled "Atavista". The record, which was dropped earlier on Monday, consists of eleven tracks including collaborative songs with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and Young Nudy.