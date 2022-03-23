 
 

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X Take Top Honor - See Winner List

Music

Also winning big for the award-giving event are Foo Fighters as they take home three awards for Rock Album of the Year, Rock Song of the Year as well as Rock Artist of the Year.

  • Mar 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards has crowned the artists who are dearest to young fans' hearts. At the ceremony which took place on Tuesday, March 22 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X took home top honor.

Olivia took home the award for Female Artist of the Year. During her speech, the "Drivers License" hitmaker said, "I want to thank all of the fans, you have made this the most incredible year of my life. I wake up every day and I truly can't believe I get to do this for my job and it's all because of you guys so thank you so much!" She added, "'And thank you to all of the other incredible women here tonight ... it's an honor to be here with you."

In the meantime, Lil Nas X, who was crowned Male Artist of the Year, shared that chasing his dreams was "delusional." The "Call Me by Your Name" rapper said during his emotional acceptance speech, "I wouldn't be where I am right now, in my life and my career, if I weren't delusional. Believing I could drop out of school and become an international success within a year. It's delusional! I just want to say, in general, it's okay to be delusional when you're chasing your dreams, when you have a vision in mind, you can be delusional."

Later, both Olivia and Lil Nas X posed together. The two looked beaming with Olivia wearing a purple mini dress which she paired with black leggings. In the meantime, Lil Nas X donned a black ensemble with his new hairstyle.

Aside from being crowned with Female Artist of the Year, Olivia took home Best New Pop Artist award. The 19-year-old singer/songwriter also won Best Cover Song as well as TikTok Bop of the Year.

Also winning big at the award-giving event was Foo Fighters. The rock band took home Rock Album of the Year for their "Medicine at Midnight", Rock Song of the Year for their "Waiting on a War" as well as Rock Artist of the Year.

In the meantime, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) took home Best Duo/Group of the Year. They also won R&B Album of the Year for their collaboration album, "An Evening with Silk Sonic" and R&B Song of the Year for their hit song "Leave the Door Open".

Also leading in terms of the number were Dua Lipa, Adele and BTS (Bangtan Boys) with two awards each. Dua bagged Song of the Year for her hit track "Levitating" and Dance Album of the Year for her "Future Nostalgia".

As for Adele, she snagged Best Pop Album as well as Best Comeback Album for her fourth studio album "30". Meanwhile, BTS, the South Korean boy group, grabbed Best Fan Army and Best Music Video for the visuals of their international hit "Butter".

Another coveted prize, Icon Award, landed to Jennifer Lopez. "I really do it for you guys, I really do. And because of the love you give me ... I can overcome negativity and so can you, every single moment, and let me tell you something else - I'm just getting started," said the "On the Floor" singer in her acceptance speech at the ceremony.

This year's iHeartRadio Music Awards was hosted by LL Cool J. This year's ceremony also featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, LL Cool J, Maneskin and J.Lo.

Full Winners of 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

  • Song of the Year: "Levitating" - Dua Lipa
  • Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X
  • Best Duo/Group of the Year: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
  • Best Collaboration: "Stay" - The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber
  • Best Pop Album: "30" - Adele
  • Best Comeback Album: "30" - Adele
  • Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
  • Alternative Rock Album of the Year: "Happily Ever After" - Billie Eilish
  • Alternative Rock Song of the Year: "Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear
  • Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly
  • Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: Mammoth WVH
  • Rock Album of the Year: "Medicine at Midnight" - Foo Fighters
  • Rock Song of the Year: "Waiting on a War" - Foo Fighters
  • Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
  • Country Album of the Year: "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen
  • Country Song of the Year: "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
  • Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
  • Best New Country Artist: Lainey Wilson
  • Dance Album of the Year: "Future Nostalgia" - Dua Lipa
  • Dance Song of the Year: "Do It to It" - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
  • Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta
  • Hip-Hop Album of the Year: "The Off-Season" - J. Cole
  • Hip-Hop Song of the Year: "What You Know Bout Love" - Pop Smoke
  • Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
  • Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Yung Bleu
  • R&B Album of the Year: "An Evening with Silk Sonic" - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
  • R&B Song of the Year: "Leave the Door Open" - Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
  • R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan
  • Best New R&B Artist: Giveon
  • Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year: "KG0516" - KAROL G
  • Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: "Pepas" - Farruko
  • Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
  • Best New Latin Artist: Grupo Firme
  • Regional Mexican Album of the Year: "Tu Veneno Mortal" - Eslabon Armado
  • Regional Mexican Song of the Year: "La Casita" - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizarraga
  • Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
  • Producer of the Year: FINNEAS
  • Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi
  • TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): Jax
  • Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category): "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" - Taylor Swift
  • Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category): "good 4 u" (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
  • Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category): #BTSARMY - BTS
  • Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category): "Butter" - BTS
  • Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category): Bella Poarch
  • TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category): "good 4 u" - Olivia Rodrigo
  • Favorite Tour Photographer of the year: "Love On Tour" (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
  • iHeartRadio Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez

