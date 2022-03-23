D.L. Hughley Taunts Theophilus London Amid Online Feud: 'You Played Yourself'

WENN/Instagram/TNYF Celebrity

AceShowbiz - D.L. Hughley isn't done blasting Theophilus London after the rapper claimed that he "pressed" him over his feud with Kanye West. Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, March 21, Hughley put London on blast, asking, "Who TF is THEODORE HUXTABLE?"

"WHY IS HE VIDEOBOMBING my tabe while I'm having dinner with friends and family?" he continued. Quoting DJ Khaled, he asked, "Where do you draw the line on clout chasing??"

To answer the question, he wrote, "I would say: taking a video in the bathroom at [Nobu] while another man has his [eggplant emoji] out!! Security was doing their job keeping the clout chasers away from the guests TRYING to enjoy their dinner. CONGRATULATIONS…YOU PLAYED YOURSELF!"

Meanwhile, London insisted in a series of Stories that he spoke to Hughley "like a man would" and advised the public to realize his "humor" wasn't for everyone. "Y'all know my body, y'all know my heart and y'all know my soul," London wrote. "I spoke to DL like a man would. Y'all n***as want to see somebody die on the cross or sumn."

London went on to claim that his humor isn't for "old a** n***as," noting that he's currently 34 years old and still represents the youth. "That's why I'm still relevant and my music is timeless," he added.

He also penned in a feed, "just to clear the air pls swipe Regardless of my humor on what's real or not this is the internet aka fast food entertainment." He added, "U can cancel a n***a , but u can't cancel the culture. If you love me then I love you The rest of y'all hop off my d**k. DL don't be using this '[eggplant emoji]' too much. U were a king in comedy ! This is the best time to call Netflix."

Prior to this, Hughley denied calling security when being confronted by London, who demanded him to apologize to West. London allegedly met Hughley in the bathroom at Nobu. He told Hughley that he needed to "make it right" with the Yeezy designer, to which Hughley responded, "[West] needs to make it right!"

Despite that, Hughley insisted that the conversation was very brief. He also said that it was the restaurant's security who intervened, not his own.