ACM Awards 2022: Kelly Clarkson Honors Dolly Parton With Flawless 'I Will Always Love You' Cover

The 'Because of You' hitmaker is applauded and praised by the country music legend after she perfectly sings the iconic song at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson has paid a touching tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Honoring the country music legend, the "Because of You" hitmaker flawlessly belted out "I Will Always Love You".

The 39-year-old songstress stole the show, which took place on Monday, March 7 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, by singing Dolly's 1970s song with soft notes before building up to the epic chorus. After finishing the emotional performance, she was greeted onstage by Dolly as the audience gave her a standing ovation.

"Give it up for Dolly Parton," Kelly, who donned a long-sleeve black gown with silver earrings, said as she exited the stage. Dolly gushed, "I know that Whitney is smiling down on us tonight, so thank you very much. She would be proud of that." Whitney Houston was the one who made the awe-inspiring song popular in 1992.

Dolly continued to praise Kelly's stunning performance, noting that she tried to hold back her tears backstage. "I was backstage trying not to cry my false eyelashes off, slinging snot in every direction and tears," shared the 76-year-old music legend. "But anyway, that was an amazing job!"

Ahead of her performance, Kelly said in the February 23 episode of her show "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she'd pay tribute to Dolly. "I wanna let you in on a little something exciting that I'm super stoked about. I'm super stoked because the one and only Dolly Parton is hosting and I have a special tribute plan just for her," she said at the time, before adding, "I love her so much."

Kelly also announced the exciting news on her Instagram page. "One word: DOLLY," she captioned her post. "That's right, y'all! I'm so excited to announce that during this year's @ACMawards, I'll be performing a tribute to the show's host @DollyParton! Don't miss the #ACMawards LIVE Monday, March 7, only on @PrimeVideo." In the comment section, Dolly left a red heart emoji.

The 57th ACM Awards included a star-studded list of performers beginning with Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Chris Young, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Dolly herself took the stage for a performance of "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans" with Kelsea Ballerini from her upcoming album "Run, Rose, Run". Co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett performed together as well.

Also heating up the show were Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton, who took home the Male Artist of the Year award. Meanwhile, more performances included Walker Hayes, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde as well as BRELAND.