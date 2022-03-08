Alexis Skyy Slams Brandon Medford for Allegedly Neglecting Their Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

In a new social media post, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star claims that she has been reaching out to her baby daddy but he never responds to her call.

AceShowbiz - Alexis Skyy continued to call out her baby daddy on social media. The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star, who shares daughter Alaiya with Brandon Medford, recently slammed him on Instagram Story for allegedly neglecting their child.

"It's so sad that @brandonmedford continues to lie and neglect alaiya really is but you take care of your other kids," the 27-year-old argued. "But it's okay you keep speaking on God and your blessings. Your day is coming I been nothing but cordial and cool."

Alexis went on to claim that she has "been calling reaching out and no response." She then fumed, "But you have time to pick up your other daughter & son only reason why I'm even taggin is now days is the only way to get a response."

This was not the first time Alexis accused Brandon of being an absent father. Back in September 2021, she penned in a now-deleted post, "I pray God puts the right 'MAN' in my life & for a GOOD MAN to be a father figure to my daughter I been so calm and quiet but enough is enough you can't force a man to love a child better yet his child."

"There is a lot I blame myself for and I can own up to that but my daughter is pure and innocent she doesn't deserve looking out the window asking daddy come get me," the reality star further lamented. "Daddy call me back & daddy is on IG flexing to the world like he is just this man of GOD living the right way when your not missed her birthday [sic]."

"Never calls when we tell her she's in hospital seen other kids what are you embarrassed of her she didn't ask to go through the pain she went through," she continued. "GOD will remove it all from you. Your kids come first."

The ex-girlfriend of Fetty Wap later wrote in another Story, "It kills me to leave my baby to go work but sometimes as a mother we gotta make sacrifices to make sure our babies are good forever." She then declared, "I won't ever give up on my baby girl idc if I have to continue to be her father and mother but this s**t isn't easy I promise some days I just want to breakdown and cry but I can't."