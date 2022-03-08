 
 

Karrueche Tran and Quavo Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

The 'Claws' star and the Migos member, who were first romantically linked to one another in 2017, are spotted hitting an L.A. restaurant together months after splitting up from their respective partners.

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Karrueche Tran and Quavo may be seeking for a new love in an old flame. The actress/model and the rapper have reignited their dating rumors with a dinner date, months after they called it quits with their respective longtime partners.

On Monday, March 7, Karrueche Tran and Quavo were photographed having a low-key dinner date at celebrity hotspot The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. According to Daily Mail which obtained their pictures, they dined in a private patio area of the Italian restaurant.

For the outing, the former girlfriend of Chris Brown showed some skin in a square-neck corset top that bared her torso teamed with a longline leather coat and black leather pants. She donned blue, cream and brown boots and carried a chain-strap croc handbag, while her hair was styled in a sleek, high ponytail.

As for Quavo, he sported a white and pastel marble design T-shirt underneath a denim jacket with a pair of blue ripped jeans. He also wore black shoes and a pair of charcoal sunglasses while accessorizing with a Fendi belt and silver cross chains. He also clutched a baseball cap.

There's no picture of the two together as they reportedly left separately, with Karrueche taking the back door and Quavo walking out the front. However, it appeared that they had a good time during their dinner date as the pair were said to be talking, laughing, clanking glasses and enjoying each other's company.

Karrueche and Quavo were first romantically linked to each other in 2017 after being spotted together numerous times that year. However, they maintained that they were just "good friends" at the time.

Karrueche went on dating NFL player Victor Cruz, while Quavo started dating Saweetie in 2018. They broke things off with their respective partners in early 2021, and in early 2022, The Shade Room noticed that they might be on a vacation together in St. Martin.

