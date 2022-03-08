ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

Music

The two-hour ceremony sees Morgan Wallen winning one of the coveted awards following his 2021 banning with Miranda Lambert and Carly Pearce nabbing big prizes of the night.

Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards have revealed its winners. Taking place on Monday, March 7, the two-hour ceremony saw Morgan Wallen winning an award following his 2021 banning with Miranda Lambert and Carly Pearce nabbing big prizes of the night.

Morgan took home the award for Album of the Year thanks to his chart-topping album "Dangerous: The Double Album". Meanwhile, Miranda was named as the winner of Entertainer of the Year. She edged out fellow nominees Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce took home the award of the Female Artist of the Year. Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris were among the nominees. As for Male Artist of the Year, the award went to Chris Stapleton.

Also among the honorees were Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion. The duo won Duo of the Year, while Old Dominion took home the award for Group of the Year.

This year's winner of New Female Artist of the Year was Lainey Wilson, who bested out Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and Caitlyn Smith. The award of New Male Artist of the Year was presented to Parker McCollum.

List of the 2022 ACM Awards winners: