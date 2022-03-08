 
 

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List
Music

The two-hour ceremony sees Morgan Wallen winning one of the coveted awards following his 2021 banning with Miranda Lambert and Carly Pearce nabbing big prizes of the night.

  • Mar 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards have revealed its winners. Taking place on Monday, March 7, the two-hour ceremony saw Morgan Wallen winning an award following his 2021 banning with Miranda Lambert and Carly Pearce nabbing big prizes of the night.

Morgan took home the award for Album of the Year thanks to his chart-topping album "Dangerous: The Double Album". Meanwhile, Miranda was named as the winner of Entertainer of the Year. She edged out fellow nominees Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce took home the award of the Female Artist of the Year. Gabby Barrett, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris were among the nominees. As for Male Artist of the Year, the award went to Chris Stapleton.

  See also...

Also among the honorees were Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion. The duo won Duo of the Year, while Old Dominion took home the award for Group of the Year.

This year's winner of New Female Artist of the Year was Lainey Wilson, who bested out Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and Caitlyn Smith. The award of New Male Artist of the Year was presented to Parker McCollum.

List of the 2022 ACM Awards winners:

You can share this post!

Josh Hartnett Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Tamsin Egerton in Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Joe Rogan Defends Cain Velasquez After Arrest for Attempted Murder: I Wish He Beat Him to Death
Most Read
Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
Music

Snoop Dogg Reveals Jay-Z Threatened NFL to Let Dr. Dre and Co. Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa Thrill Fans With Snippet of New Collaboration

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Artist of the Week: Jungkook

Asian Doll Praised for Her Response to Rumors Saying She's Removed From King Von's Posthumous Album

Asian Doll Praised for Her Response to Rumors Saying She's Removed From King Von's Posthumous Album

Sam Smith and Normani Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Dancing With a Stranger'

Sam Smith and Normani Hit With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Dancing With a Stranger'

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

Kanye West Defends His Work After Backlash Over Music Video Targeting Pete Davidson

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

Billboard 200 Chart: 'Encanto' Is Unrivaled, Avril Lavigne Returns to Top 10 Since 2013

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

ACM Awards 2022: Morgan Wallen Nabs an Award After Being Banned From the 2021 Show - See Full List

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet

ACM Awards 2022: Chris Stapleton Lights Up Stage, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Perform Duet