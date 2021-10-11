Balmain Designer Olivier Rousteing Shows Serious Injuries After House Fire

Instagram Celebrity

The top fashion designer posts a picture of himself heavily covered in bandages while sharing a story of the terrifying house fire that left him with gruesome injuries.

AceShowbiz - Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing has finally shared the gruesome details of a 2020 house fire which left him with serious burns.

On Saturday (09Oct21), Rousteing, the creative director of the Balmain fashion brand, took to Instagram to reveal he has been hiding the horrific injuries he sustained last October (20) when his fireplace exploded.

"A year ago, I finally feel ready to share this. I've been hiding this for too long and it's time for you to know," the fashion maven began his caption, sharing a shocking photo of himself in a full body cast with serious burns covering his face.

"Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded. I woke up the next morning in Paris' Hopital Saint Louis. The talented staff at that famous hospital, which was dealing with an incredible number of COVID cases at that same time, took amazing care of me."

The Frenchman thanked his medical team for helping him recover and hide his injuries as he returned to work.

"I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long," he admitted. "To be honest I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities..."

He explained it was easy to conceal his wounds because people were wearing face masks during the COVID pandemic.

"As I recovered, I just worked days and night to forget and creating all my collections, trying to keep the world dreaming with my collections and at the same time hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or photo shoots," he shared.

"And I truly realized that the power of social media is to reveal only what you want to show! Kind of allowing us to create our own special narrative that avoids what we do not wish to see or show: this is our new world."

"Now, a year later - healed, happy and healthy. I realize how truly blessed I am and I thank GOD everyday of my life. My last show was about the celebration of healing over pain and I thank all the models the productions my team the models my Balmain family, my friends that came and supported not only my 10 years of Balmain but my rebirth."

He ended by thanking the emergency staff who helped him with his recovery and those who "kept my secret."

"Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky," he wrote. "I'm beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude. To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret: a profound thank-you. I love you."

"GOD BLESS YOU ALL," he concluded, "and again never never give up! There is always the sun after the storm."

His friends and fans, including Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, fellow designer Donatella Versace, and models Cindy Crawford and Karen Elson, were quick to respond with well wishes.

Kardashian wrote simply, "I love you," adding a praying hands emoji, while Cardi penned, "God bless you" adding the same emoji, and Crawford posted three praying hands emojis of her own.

Elson wrote, "Sweet heart. Such courage and bravery sharing your story. One thing I know to be true is that real beauty the kind that lights up a room is always imperfect and flawed in all the right ways. It's the soul that shines brighter than anything else could."

"I'm so glad you're safe," added Donatella.

Rousteing made his first public appearance in almost a year at a Balmain Festival V02 show as part of Paris Fashion Week last month (Sep21).