Adele Thrills Fans With Snippet of New Single 'Easy On Me' on Instagram Live

Instagram Music

The 'Chasing Pavement' hitmaker is drumming up anticipation for her soon-to-be released single by playing a portion of the new song during her first Instagram Live.

Oct 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Adele has thrilled fans with a surprise preview of her upcoming single "Easy On Me" during her first ever Instagram Live session.

The star made a surprise appearance on the platform on Saturday (09Oct21) to answer devotees' questions - and then stunned them with a 40-second clip of the first song from her highly anticipated next album, widely expected to be titled "30".

According to Billboard, the "Rolling in the Deep" hitmaker had a free hour and took to social media to kill some time.

Resting her head in one hand, Adele closed her eyes, rocked her head and smiled as she listened to her lyrics from the song, "There ain't no gold in this river/That I've been washing my hands in forever/I know there is hope in these waters/But I can't bring myself to swim/When I am drowning in this silence/Baby, let me in."

"That's it. That's all I'm going to play," the Grammy winner said as she hit pause. "Oh, my phone's already buzzing, I'm gonna get in trouble," she laughed.

The Brit previously announced the single's title and release date on Instagram and Twitter on 5 October but shared only a few instrumental bars as accompaniment, without any of her vocals.

The full single is set to debut on Friday (15Oct21).

She also told fans the album is "dropping soon," adding, "I'm excited to get it out into the world at last."

Although she previously claimed the release isn't necessarily a "divorce record," during her live chat, Adele admitted the songs are about "divorce, babe, divorce."

She filed papers to end her marriage to Simon Konecki, father of their eight-year-old son Angelo, in 2019. The music star is now dating sports agent Rich Paul.

She also raved about singers Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles, who she called a "very, very sweet boy," during the online gathering, but fans were fuming about one particularly inappropriate question.

When someone asked Adele, "What's your body count?" she answered simply, "What's my body count? What does that mean?"

But some of those listening were disgusted at the cheeky enquiry, which refers to a person's number of sexual partners. One devotee penned, "Im still crying (sic)," while another raged, "Y'all are #sick."