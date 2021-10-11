Kim Kardashian Spares None as She Takes a Dig at Family and Ex Kanye West on 'SNL'

NBC TV

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star marks her hosting debut on 'Saturday Night Live' by poking fun at her family including estranged husband, step-parent, and mom's boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian West had a few laughs at her famous family's expense while hosting "Saturday Night Live" at the weekend (09Oct21).

The reality star stepped out at the top of the sketch show in a head-to-toe pink one-piece and served up a series of jibes aimed at her estranged husband, Kanye West, her step-parent Caitlyn Jenner, her sisters, and even mum Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"I'm excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I'm so much more than just a pretty face... and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt," she joked. "Basically, I'm just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.

"The one thing I'm really proud of is that no one can call me a gold digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one, so I asked my mum's boyfriend, Corey."

Kim also paid tribute to her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, and mentioned his most famous client, O.J. Simpson, who later appeared in a courtroom sketch - portrayed by SNL regular Kenan Thompson.

"I credit him (my father) with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice," she added.

"It's because of him that I met my first black person. Want to have a stab in the dark at who it was...? O.J. does leave a mark, or several, or none at all - I still don't know," she said.

The reality star also joked about a run for president, before saying, "We can't have three failed politicians in one family," a jab aimed at Kanye and Caitlyn, who staged unsuccessful bids to become U.S. President and Governor of California, respectively.

But she saved her most barbed comments for her estranged husband, initially heaping on the praise, stating, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America (and) a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids, so when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing - his personality."

During the show, Kim was joined by sister Khloe and mum Kris for two sketches, including one in which the SKIMS founder portrayed her other sister, Kourtney.

In the skit, she presided over "The People's Kourt" - a spoof of the long-running U.S. reality series "The People's Court" - as Kourtney, offering up verdicts on Thompson's O.J. Simpson and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, portrayed by SNL musical guest Halsey. She also made out with Kourtney's tattooed boyfriend Travis Barker, played by SNL castmember Mikey Day.

At the end of the show, Kim made a point to thank her family members for being "such good sports."