Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara With 'Epic' Backyard Sleepover After Mother's Day Celebration at Zoo

After treating his wife to a family day out at the zoo on the special day, the NFL star prepares a fun sleepover and movie night for the singer and their children.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Russell Wilson has made Ciara over the moon with his surprises. After treating his wife to a family day out at the zoo on Mother's Day, the NFL star surprised the "Dance like We're Making Love" songstress with an "epic sleepover" in a backyard.

On Monday, May 13, the 38-year-old songstress offered a glimpse of the surprise that was prepared by her athlete husband. Making use of her Instagram page, she uploaded a video documenting a massive tent that was built in the backyard.

The tent was big enough to have three sofas and three beds, all of which were decorated with clean sheets, blankets and colorful pillows. The tent was also decked out with blue and pink balloons, flowers as well as a special gold "MOM" decoration. In addition, Russell made sure to provide his family with snacks and a fireplace.

In the short clip, it could be seen that Ciara and Russell's children looked excited for the sleepover. Before going to sleep, the two parents and their kids watched a "Kung Fu Panda" movie from a huge screen projector.

Along with the footage, Ciara showered Russell with love for the surprise. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "When Daddy makes an epic sleepover in the backyard... we love it," adding a red heart emoji.

In response, Russell replied in the comments section, "Momma loves them sleepovers and our babies.. me... not so much," adding a slew of laughing face emojis. He continued, "But this one was definitely the best and so special. Daddy loves you and our beautiful 4."

The fun sleepover came after the family of six went to a zoo to celebrate Mother's Day. On Sunday, May 12, Russell took Ciara and their kids to see the animals at the zoo. She recalled on Instagram, "This was truly a beautiful day! Thank you @DangeRussWilson and our babies for making me feel all the love today and everyday!"

"P.S. kind of trippy that the 1st time we went to the zoo together it's was 3 of us...9 years later...now we're 6 deep!:) It's truly gift and a blessing to be a Mommy to our precious angels," she continued. "#HappyMothersDay to all the mamas out there!"

Ciara and Russell are parents to their three children, 7-year-old Sienna Princess, 3-year-old Win Harrison and 5-month-old Amora Princess. The two famous figures also take care of 9-year-old Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future.