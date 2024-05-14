 
Tyrese Gibson Leaves Stage Abruptly After Someone Tries Serving Him Lawsuit
Cover Images/Faye's Vision
Tyrese had three more songs when he noticed a process server was at the venue to serve him legal papers pertaining to a lawsuit brought by a man named Bryan Barber, who is suing Tyrese for defamation and libel.

  May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson was forced to bail on his recent concert in Georgia. The singer/actor was caught jumping off the stage abruptly after someone tried serving him a lawsuit.

In a video surfacing online, the 45-year-old could be seen performing at the Stockbridge Amphitheater this past weekend. A security guard attendant then approached the musician, whispering something in his ear.

Tyrese didn't immediately leave though. He kept singing for a while and then left the stage. The "F9" star continued serenading the crowd while making his way out before telling the audience that he loves them.

According to TMZ, Tyrese had three more songs when he noticed a process server was at the venue to serve him legal papers pertaining to a lawsuit brought by a man named Bryan Barber. Bryan is suing Tyrese for defamation and libel.

Bryan filed a lawsuit against Tyrese back in October 2023. He alleged that the Roman Pearce depicter in the "Fast and Furious" film series attacked his "character and reputation" by his comments on "The Breakfast Club".

Bryan took issue with Tyrese stating that the former took interview footage he paid Bryan $35,000 to film, and now refuses to give it back. In his defense, the documentary filmmaker claimed he and Tyrese had agreed to a 50/50 split of revenues.

However, Tyrese reportedly backed out of the agreement. Thus, Bryan dragged him to court, seeking $10 million for the damage Tyrese's claims have done to his reputation.

Tyrese documented the concert by sharing a video of the gig on Instagram on Sunday, May 12. Although he admitted that he almost canceled the show, he didn't address bailing early.

"Special day, two hours before the show I was going to cancel because my heart was so heavy. I just didn't think I could get through it," he said. "I all the genuine love and energy and the audience and just want to thank you guys for showing up tonight Bet you're my brother from another mother you are incredible!"

"I'm ready to do a Tyrese and Eric Benet tour….. I think that would be GROWN and SEXY beyond special," he continued. "Wheels up to KUWAIT!!!!!! I can't wait to touch down……. Sometimes in this life dreams DO COME TRUE!!!!

