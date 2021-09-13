MTV VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Looks Naked, Saweetie and Camila Cabello Stand Out on Red Carpet

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Also stealing the limelight are Lil Nas X in a gender-defying outfit, Olivia Rodrigo who shows off her curves in a vintage dress and Halle Bailey who rocks a metallic dress.

AceShowbiz - MTV Video Music Awards returned with its star-studded event after reducing the scale last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Still following safety protocols, celebrities showed their best styles on the carpet on Sunday night, September 12.

Among those who stole the limelight was Megan Fox, who went sensual in a nude-colored sheer dress that made her look naked. She bared cleavage and flashed her silver panties while rocking wet-styled hair. She came in hand-in-hand with her beau Machine Gun Kelly, who also went bold in a glittering red suit.

Saweetie, meanwhile, oozed vintage glamor in a silver Valentino gown with a plunging neckline and pleated skirt. She paired her dress, which also featured a thigh-high split, with matching silver heels, while her platinum blonde hair was styled in big waves.

Camila Cabello stunned in Alexis Mabille Couture. She paired her strapless pink and red gown gown, which featured a corset top and large bow, with pink eyeshadow. Hitting the red carpet separately from his girlfriend, Shawn Mendes exuded charm in a baggy white suit jacket and matching pants.

Lil Nas X, meanwhile, opted for a gender-defying outfit with a sparkly purple pantsuit which featured an asymmetrical top, a floor-sweeping train and matching purple boots. Also dressing to the nine, Olivia Rodrigo showed off her curves in a pink vintage Atelier Versace gown. She paired her pink and orange strapless gown with pink drop earrings.

Normani Kordei flashed some skin in a barely-there white fit by Patryc Japagas. She paired the long-sleeved ensemble with white pumps. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey arrived together, with the former turning heads in a metallic dress. Halle, meanwhile, opted for a classic sexy look in a white dress with a plunging neckline.

Paris Hilton literally shone in a glittered silver dress. Her gown featured long sleeves and oversized shoulder pads. She came together with Kim Petra, who made a statement in a colorful short dress with black leggings, while covering her face with a black mask.

Also daring to be different, host Doja Cat rocked a black corset and purple dress by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood with towering red pumps on the red carpet. She also accessorized with a stone necklace and silver rings.

Kacey Musgraves, meanwhile, looked chic in a purple mini dress from Valentino Haute Couture with red leather gloves and furry head piece. Tinashe went bold in a black crop top and brown leather pants with stitching details.

Billie Eilish oozed moody look in a black baggy dress. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were matching in black, with the reality TV star in a short leather dress. Avril Lavigne, on the other hand, brought colors in pink checkered pants and top with a cut out by Area, flashing her sparkling bra. She arrived on the arm of her beau Mod Sun, who also went eccentric in a printed suit and matching pants.

Ed Sheeran looked dashing in a printed suit, Troye Sivan bared his belly in a black Fendi blazer and short pants, while The Kid Laroi flashed his torso in an unzipped black leather jacket. Also seen hitting the red carpet were Madison Beer, Anitta, Dove Cameron and Jack Harlow among others.