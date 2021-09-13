 
 

Artist of the Week: Trippie Redd

Music

The 'Life's a Trip' rapper triumphantly returns to the pinnacle on Billboard chart following the release of his fourth studio album titled 'Trip at Knight'.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Another album means another chart topper for Trippie Redd. He scored his fourth No. 1 album on Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums with "Trip at Knight". The new LP bowed at the top spot on the Hip-Hop albums chart and opened at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 200.

It served as a follow-up to the 22-year-old rapper's debut album "Life's a Trip" in 2018. He explained the connection between the two albums, "If you look at life's a trip cover, there is a dark area in the sky to the left, that's where this [new] album takes you (sic)."

"Trip at Knight" features the likes of Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion. Among the 18 tracks, the Playboi Carti-assisted "Miss the Rage" charted the highest on Billboard Hot 100, climbing at No. 11 on the U.S. all-genre singles chart.

Meanwhile, 10 songs from the album broke into Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and the Juice Wrld-featured tune "Matt Hardy 999" logged the biggest streaming number. It amassed over 11 million clicks in the U.S., sending it straight to No. 3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs.

In an interview, Trippie Redd explained that the album was fueled by his rage. "I'm tired of this s**t. I'm tired of sitting in the house 'cause that's all I been doing," he told XXL Magazine. "With all the COVID s**t going on, I was just in my creative space making music that I really f**ked with."

"But, at the same time, I'm making music that I really feel like was bigger than the last s**t I just dropped, you feel me? It got to the point where I was like, I should drop this s**t. Then I was like, you know what? I'ma give them Pegasus. It already done leaked and all that extra s**t, but f**k it, I'ma give it to them. And keep this other s**t.

Mandy Moore Keen to Direct an Episode of 'This Is Us' Final Season

MTV VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Looks Naked, Saweetie and Camila Cabello Stand Out on Red Carpet
One Person Injured as Trippie Redd's Tour Bus Is Shot Up in Baltimore

Trippie Redd Drags NBA YoungBoy in Nicki Minaj Drama

Trippie Redd Vows to Stop Doing Drugs After Juice WRLD's Death

Billboard 200: Trippie Redd Earns First No. 1 Album, 'Frozen II' Soundtrack Makes a Huge Leap

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death
Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kiss Resume Tour After Delay Due to Covid, Coldplay to Open Zero-Carbon Arena in Seattle

Laura Mvula Feels 'Robbed' After Losing Out Mercury Prize to Arlo Parks

Kings of Leon's Song Played in Space Is Up for Grab as NFT

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Steve Perry Announces First Christmas Album 'The Season'

Fleetwood Mac's Manager: Lindsey Buckingham Is Responsible for His Own Exit From Band

Korn Find Replacement for Guitarist Following Covid-19 Diagnosis

Vengaboys Make Comeback With Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Cover

Drake Wins Race to No. 1 in U.K. Albums Chart

Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Metallica Initially Reluctant About Working With 'The Black Album' Producer

