AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Swift, The Weeknd, Bieber and Dan + Shay take home three awards apiece from the 48th annual American Music Awards, with the 'Cardigan' singer being named Artist of the Year.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift won big at the 2020 American Music Awards. The country-turned-pop superstar grabbed three awards out of her four nominations at the Sunday, November 22 event, including the coveted prize of Artist of the Year.

The 30-year-old singer/songwriter edged out Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd for the top honor. She was additionally named Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock) and won Favorite Music Video for her "Cardigan" visuals.

Tying Swift with three awards apiece were The Weeknd, Bieber and Dan + Shay. The "Blinding Light" crooner was hailed Favorite Male Artist in soul/R&B category, while his latest set "After Hours" was picked as Favorite Album in the same genre. "Heartless", the lead single off the album, was also chosen as Favorite Song (soul/R&B).

Losing the Artist of the Year award to Swift, Bieber redeemed it with his Dan + Shay collaboration "10,000 Hours", which was named Collaboration of the Year. The song also won Favorite Song (country), while the Canadian pop star earned his third award that night in Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock) category. Dan + Shay, meanwhile, rounded out their accolades from the 2020 AMAs with their Favorite Duo or Group (country) win.

  See also...

Doja Cat turned up as New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B) despite her recent controversies, while K-Pop sensation BTS (Bangtan Boys) also won two as Favorite Duo or Group (pop/rock) and Favorite Social Artist.

Nicki Minaj beat out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop) honor, while the latter two artists landed the Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) title for their collaboration "WAP". Juice WRLD, meanwhile, was posthumously honored as Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop).

The 2020 AMAs was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with Taraji P. Henson serving as the host. Bieber, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez and BTS were among performers at the event.

Full Winner List of 2020 American Music Awards:

