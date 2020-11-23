 
 

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

Raising the heat at the 48th annual American Music Awards is Jennifer Lopez, who takes the stage to offer sensual performances of 'Pa Ti' and 'Lonely' alongside Maluma while donning a sheer catsuit.

AceShowbiz - The 2020 AMAs had the best performer line-up to help further give more excitement to the show. Among those who hit the stage at the event, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22, were Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes who debuted the live performance of their new song "Monster" at the award-giving event.

The song, which was off Shawn's forthcoming fourth studio album "Wonder", saw the pair singing about dealing with society's expectations as a public figure. Prior to the performance, Justin kicked it off with a solo performance of his single "Lonely". That night marked his return to the AMAs stage after skipping the event for four years.

Raising the heat later that night was Jennifer Lopez. Donning a sheer catsuit, J.Lo took the stage to offer sensual performance of "Pa Ti". The dimly lit stage intensified the sensuality of the performance as back dancers were trapped in cages. Maluma then joined her on stage to perform "Lonely" before the 51-year-old could be seen hopping on top of a table and getting hot and heavy with her collaborator.

Billie Eilish also returned to the AMAs stage this year to perform her new track "Therefore I Am" alongside her brother Finneas. Staying true to her fashion, Billie donned a cardigan and long shorts. However, the young artist successfully made fans hot and bothered with her incredibly sexy and confident dance moves.

"BILLIE EILISH RUN ME OVER CHALLENGE #AMAs," one fan reacted to her performance. Echoing the sentiment, another fan wrote on Twitter, "anyways billie eilish supremacy."

Another notable performance that night was from Katy Perry. Instead of wearing her usual over-the-top costume, the new mom hit the stage while rather dressing down. Belting out "Only Love" with Darius Rucker at the 48th annual American Music Awards, the 36-year-old opted to wear an oversized faded blue jacket and matching jeans. That was her first awards show appearance since giving birth to her and fiance Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2020 AMAs saw Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and BTS Bangtan Boys being among the winners.

