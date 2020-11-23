Heidi Klum Gives Rare Look at All Four Kids During Berlin Family Trip With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Germany's Next Top Model' host shows around her home country to her four children after she settled a custody agreement with ex-husband Seal which allows their children to travel to Europe with her.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum is giving her social media followers a sweet treat. The "Germany's Next Top Model" host rarely shared a picture of her four children on social media, but she made an exception while enjoying a family trip in Berlin, Germany by posting a family photo that also features her third husband Tom Kaulitz.

On Saturday, November 21, the 47-year-old model surprised her Instagram followers by putting out several pictures of her and her Tokio Hotel guitarist husband being joined by 16-year-old Leni, 15-year-old Henry, 14-year-old Johan, and 11-year-old Lou, the last three she shared with ex-husband Seal. In the caption, she simply wrote, "BOROS," as referring to the Boros Collection.

Heidi's German trip with her children was not without drama. Back in August, she was forced to request an emergency custody hearing after she claimed that her ex-husband changed his mind in letting her take the children with her to Germany. In her declaration, she noted that he was worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

Backing Heidi in her attempt to take her children with her to Germany was her oldest daughter Leni. In a declaration to the court, the teen wrote, "This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us."

"My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her," Leni, whom Heidi has with businessman Flavio Briatore, continued sharing. "So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to."

A week after the filing of the emergency motion, the former couple reached custody agreement. In the deal they struck, Seal has reportedly agreed to let Heidi travel with their children as long as he gets "expanded time" with them before and after the trip. He could also visit them in Germany at any time, within reason.

Heidi and Seal parted ways after nine years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in October 2014. Years later, Heidi was linked romantically to Tom. The pair went public about their romance in May 2018. He popped the big question on Christmas Eve the same year, and they got married in February 2019.