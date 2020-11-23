 
 

Justin Bieber Pens Sweet Message to Celebrate Wife Hailey Baldwin's 24th Birthday

In a new Instagram post, the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker gushes over the birthday girl, writing in the caption, 'I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are.'

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is showering Hailey Baldwin with love on her very special day. When celebrating the model's 24th birthday, the "Love Yourself" singer penned a heartfelt message on social media that he specially dedicated to his wife.

On Sunday, November 22, the 26-year-old posted a series of his wife's pictures on Instagram. "My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can't believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY," he wrote.

Justin was not the only one offering a birthday tribute for Hailey. "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner also took to Instagram Story to wish her a happy birthday. "One of the realest ever!! happy birthday to my family @haileybieber, love you foreva," she wrote over a photo of them together.

Kylie Jenner's IG Story

Kylie Jenner wished Hailey Baldwin a happy birthday.

Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner also made use of Instagram Story to share several tributes for her pal. Sharing a black-and-white photo of the birthday girl, she wrote, "happy birthday to my soulmate @haileybieber." In another post, she declared, "you've been my partner since 2013." A third one from Kendall read, "2020, have the bestest day my buddy."

  See also...

Kendall Jenner's IG Story

Kendall Jenner also offered a birthday tribute for Hailey Baldwin.

Following the Jenner sisters' footsteps was fellow model Bella Hadid. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS. BIEBER!!!!! @haileybieber. You are such a bright light...an honest, loving, great friend and person!!! We are so lucky," she wrote alongside a portrait of the duo in bikinis. In another Story, she shared, "Wish we could celebrate u like this today!!!!"

Bella Hadid's IG Story

Bella Hadid celebrated Hailey Baldwin's 24th birthday.

Hailey later expressed her gratitude to those wishing her a happy birthday using her own Instagram account. "24, feeling so grateful. Thank you for all the love and kind messages," the daughter of Stephen Baldwin pointed out in her post.

Hailey and Justin secretly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse ceremony back in September 2018. A year later, they threw an intimate ceremony, which was attended by their friends and family, at the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina.

