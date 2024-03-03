Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

Instagram Celebrity

The 37-year-old former 'Laguna Beach' star thinks it's ridiculous that people are making a fuss about her new relationship with 24-year-old TikTok personality.

Mar 3, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari has taken to social media to address criticism of her relationship with 24-year-old Mark Estes. Earlier this week, the 37-year-old Uncommon James founder shared an Instagram selfie with Estes, captioning it, "He makes me happy."

Responding to critics on TikTok, Cavallari posted a video with the caption, "When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?"

Cavallari and Estes also appeared together in a video with the Montana Boyz, a TikTok trio from Montana. The video featured the trio lip-syncing to Jason Aldean's "She's Country," with Cavallari joining in before Estes embraced her.

Estes, a member of the Montana Boyz, has also shared videos of himself and Cavallari dancing poolside. The relationship comes four years after Cavallari's split from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

In an ET interview, Cavallari revealed that she ended her E! reality show "Very Cavallari" to avoid discussing her divorce publicly. "The decision to end the show was that I didn't want to have to talk about my divorce on camera and have to expose that," she said. "I think that some things should be kept private."

You can share this post!