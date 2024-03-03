Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

Cover Images/Kristin Callahan Celebrity

Kanye who recently accused his ex-wife of limiting his access to their children has reportedly caused the reality TV star to feel concerned after he shared racy art project called 'SOLAS'.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West, now known as Ye, has sparked controversy with both his latest art project and upcoming album. West has released clips of his new art project, "SOLAS", which depicts young women mimicking sexual acts on Instagram.

The project is reportedly a critique of children using social media. However, Kim Kardashian has reportedly restricted access to her children after learning about the project.

Meanwhile, after a ban from Instagram, Ye recently returned to the platform and posted a photo of a model wearing a t-shirt with the cover of his new album "Vultures." The photo was reportedly a screenshot from a post by controversial fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who recently joined Yeezy as Head of Design.

The release date for "Vultures" has changed twice since its initial announcement. It was originally scheduled for December 15, then pushed back to New Year's Eve, and finally to January 12. This coincides with the scheduled release of Kid Cudi's album, "INSANO", on the same day.

Despite the controversy surrounding his recent actions, Ye continues to work on various projects. He is said to be collaborating with Chance the Rapper, on his new album and spending time with members of G.O.O.D. Music.

