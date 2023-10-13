 

Jada Pinkett Smith Laments About Getting 'Blamed' for Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith Laments About Getting 'Blamed' for Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars Feud
The 'Red Table Talk' host blames the 'false narrative' that she cheated on her husband while he 'had never done that before' for taking the brunt of the incident between Will and Chris.

  Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith talks about getting blamed after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. The 52-year-old actress struggles with alopecia but became the butt of a joke regarding her shaven head made by Chris Rock at the annual awards ceremony last year and when her husband Will Smith - whom she has recently revealed to have been separated from for seven years despite presenting as otherwise to the world - smacked him as a result of his comments, she has now claimed it was "ridiculous" just how "far" the incident went.

"It was ridiculous in how far it went. But I also understood at the same time. Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before," she told People.

"And I think that when we just look at human nature... when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame. And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn't surprised that I got blamed. But I understood that that's just the human nature of it all."

In the aftermath of the smack, Will immediately won an Oscar for his role but was later banned from the Academy for the next 10 years. At the time, the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star insisted that his estranged wife had nothing to do with the way he reacted.

Speaking in a video posted to Facebook, he said, "It's like… I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

