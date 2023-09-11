Country Singer Charlie Robison Dead at 59 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to his death, the Texas singer/songwriter, who was known for his hits including 'I Want You Bad' and 'My Hometown', suffered from cardiac arrest and other complications.

AceShowbiz - Charlie Robison has passed away at the age of 59 years old. Prior to his death, the singer, who is known for his hits including "I Want You Bad" and "My Hometown", suffered from a number of health problems.

The songwriter, who was born in Texas, died at a hospital in San Antonio on Sunday, September 10. On the cause of death, his family's representative spilled to The Associated Press that he suffered from cardiac arrest and other complications.

That same day, Charlie's wife Kristen Robison confirmed his passing. Making use of Facebook, she issued a statement that read, "It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends." She went on to lament, "My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family."

Charlie began his career in music back in the late 1980s. He started his journey by singing for local Austin bands including Two Hoots and Holler. He later formed his own band called Millionaire Playboys. In 1996, he debuted his solo album titled "Bandera" which was named after a city in Texas Hill Country.

A few years later, in 1998, he was approached by Sony and signed with it. He then released an album titled "Life of the Party" with its Lucky Dog imprint, focusing on rawer country. The project features hits including "My Hometown" and "Sunset Boulevard". In 2001, he dropped another album titled "Step Right Up". It features his single "I Want You Bad" which reached the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Aside from singing and creating music, the "Big City Blues" singer had served as a judge on a reality TV show. In 2003, he became a judge on "Nashville Star", a singing competition show on the USA Network, for one year.

In 2018, Charlie announced that he was forced to retire after permanently losing his ability to sing due to complications from a procedure on his throat. "Therefore, with a very heavy heart I am officially retiring from the stage and studio," he revealed via Facebook at that time.

Charlie is survived by his wife Kristen and four children, three of whom he had with his former wife Emily Strayer. He also had a number of stepchildren.

