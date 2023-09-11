'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Gets 1st Teaser Trailer Amid Rumors of Scrapped Marketing

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

Black Manta returns and is going after Aquaman in the first official sneak-peek video that promises the full trailer for the sequel will arrive on Thursday, September 14.

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - With less than four months before the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", Warner Bros. has finally unleashed the first teaser trailer for the movie. The video sees the return of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Arthur's half-brother Orm Marius and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane a.k.a. Black Manta, who shows up with an ominous message.

"I'm gonna kill Aquaman," Black Manta says in the video, which teases massive damage on earth and a lot of action scenes shot underwater. Amber Heard's Mera is noticeably missing in the video, but there's still hope that she may be part of the full trailer that will be unveiled this Thursday, September 14.

According to the official synopsis, "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

It continues, "All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin."

The teaser trailer arrived just in time to squash rumors that Warner Bros. Discovery has given up on the "Aquaman" sequel following negative headlines and numerous reshoots. When a fan asked on X a.k.a. Twitter earlir this month, "Aquaman 2 is coming out in 3 months and still no trailer. Why is no one panicking?" KC Walsh of The GWW replied, "Because they know it's bad, they know it'll lose money, and they aren't putting a marketing budget behind it at all."

However, ComicBookMovie reported that promotion for the movie was set to kick off in early October with product reveals and a trailer later debuting at New York Comic-Con.

James Wan returns to direct "Aquaman 2", which is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The movie will hit U.S. theaters on December 20.

You can share this post!