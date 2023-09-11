Lil Nas X Arrives Fashionably Late for Doc Premiere at TIFF After Bomb Threat

Instagram Movie

The world premiere of 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' at the Toronto International Film Festival was delayed due to a bomb threat from a homophobic caller targeting the rapper.

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has been forced to arrive late at the premiere of his documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival. The world premiere of "Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" on Saturday, September 9 was delayed by half an hour due to a bomb threat.

The gala screening was scheduled to start at 10 P.M. at Roy Thomson Hall. The documentary's co-directors Carlos Lopez Estrada and Zac Manuel and editor Andrew Morrow arrived on the red carpet first, posing with fans that lined the entryway.

But as the main star, Lil Nas X, pulled up in his car to join the crew, organizers were informed that a bomb threat had been called in and the rapper was told to hold, according to Variety. The threat specifically targeted the rapper for being a black queer artist, a source informed.

"Earlier this evening, we were made aware by the Toronto Police Service of an investigation in the vicinity of the red carpet for the 'Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero' screening," a rep said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. In contrary to Variety's report, the rep stated, "To our knowledge, this was a general threat and not directed at the film or the artist."

TIFF security conducted a sweep of the venue. After the threat was proved not credible, Lil Nas X joined Estrada and Manuel on the red carpet. He walked the red carpet without incident and remained in good spirits.

Showing his best fashion, the 24-year-old went shirtless under a black long coat and pants with slits on the front at the hem, baring his chiseled abs. He also rocked long straight hair and platform heels, while accessorizing with a necklace. He was joined by his family, including his father Robbert Stafford.

Speaking of the film on the red carpet, Lil Nas X said he hopes viewers "get some realness from it because I'm always like, joking and trolling like 24/7." He added, "I hope they get a real side of me, and hopefully they love it."

The screening began at approximately 10:30 P.M., followed by a Q&A with Lil Nas X and the directing duo, Estrada and Emanuel. At the event, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker expressed his wish to branch out to other genres of music.

"I want to do some like folk music. What else do I want to do? Like, like, like Brazilian funk," he shared. He also said that he wants to try his hands at directing, adding, "There's going to be something that's going to happen."

"Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero" has no release date set just yet.

