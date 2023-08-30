 

Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy

Kim Kardashian Is 'Embarrassed' by ex Kanye West and Bianca Censori's NSFW Acts in Italy
In other news, the 46-year-old rapper-turned designer and the Yeezy architectural designer appear to have been caught doing a sexual act during their recent boat ride in Venice.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling the secondhand embarrassment for ex-husband Kanye West and Bianca Censori's controversial acts during their vacation in Italy. According to a new report, the reality TV star is both "embarrassed" and "worried" by the couple's recent outings in the country.

A source claims to The Sun that Kim believes "something clearly isn't right." It's also said that the 42-year-old doesn't know how to "explain it all" to the four kids she shares with the rapper, who often made headlines for his and his wife's daring outfits.

"The Kardashians" star allegedly also weighs in on the recent pics of the Chicago rapper accidentally baring his butts during a boat ride with Bianca in Venice. "Kim's been so worried about pics that have come out with Bianca - like how will she explain it all to the kids?" the source says. "She's embarrassed and worried for him - he's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."

The insider adds, "It's hard for her because as soon as she thinks she can move on, something like this happens and she's pulled back into it. It's like every time Kanye and Bianca pull these nearly-naked stunts, it reminds everyone that Kim dressed up in skintight nude outfits during the marriage. She'd rather put it behind her and forget about it."

In other news, Ye and Bianca appeared to have been caught doing a sexual act in public. In pictures from their boat ride, the Yeezy architectural designer seemingly crouched down in front of the rapper, who had his bare bottom exposed.

The couple wasn't strangers to showing skin during their getaway in Italy. Earlier this month, it was reported that local residents were so annoyed by Bianca's racy ensembles throughout the vacay that they wanted her to get arrested or kicked out of the country.

