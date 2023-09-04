'Deadpool 3' May Feature More Wade Wilson Variants

20th Century Fox Movie

According to a new report, Kidpool and Dogpool are not the ony Deadpool variants that will appear in the upcoming threequel starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

AceShowbiz - "Deadpool 3" may bring out more Deadpool variants than previously reported. According to a potentially spoilery update on the upcoming movie, the threequel could feature Headpool (Zombie Deadpool) and Babypool (Baby Deadpool).

The swirling rumor first surfaced on Twitter via CanWeGetSomeToast's account. The page posted on Friday, September 1, "Kidpool and Dogpool aren't the only Deadpool Variants showing up in #Deadpool3!! I can confirm that Headpool (Zombie Deadpool) and Babypool (Baby Deadpool) will be making an appearance as well."

Ryan Reynolds, who reprises his role as Wade Wilson a.k.a. the Merc With a Mouth, has previously fueled a speculation that "The Adam Project" star Walker Scobell will play Kidpool. The Canada-born star recently linked a tweet from a fan about the theory.

The latest rumor about two other Wade Wilson variants falls in line with expectations that "Deadpool 3" will include a bit of Marvel Multiverse with multiple cameos. However, Ben Affleck's Daredevil may not be included in it.

Back in June, it was reported that the "Justice League" star, who recently reprised his role as Batman in Ezra Miller's "The Flash" film, was spotted on the set of the third "Deadpool" movie. Since then, it was speculated that he might make an appearance as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil.

Further fueling the rumor, Jennifer Garner has been rumored to reprise her role as Elektra in the threequel. However, insider Daniel Richtman (via Patreon) has debunked the speculation that Affleck will return as the Man Without Fear.

Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman has been confirmed to reprise his role as Wolverine. Other X-Men characters allegedly to show up in the film are Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and Storm (Halle Berry), with Taron Egerton reportedly to make appearance as a Wolverine variant. Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch may also appear as different variants of Gambit.

"Deadpool 3", directed by Shawn Levy, had been filming in England before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Stefan Kapicic are among the confirmed cast members, with Emma Corrin being cast in a lead villain role. The movie is slated for a May 3, 2024 release in the United States.

