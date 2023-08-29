 

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer appears to take a swipe at the rapper for his infamous interruption during her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs when addressing the crowd at her concert in Mexico.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift continues to have the last laugh following her years-long feud with Kanye West. The country-turned-pop superstar has seemingly taken a jab at the rapper over his infamous interruption at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards during her recent "The Eras Tour" show.

Performing in Mexico on Sunday, August 27, the 33-year-old appeared to throw shade at her nemesis when talking about the "best way" to get interrupted. "It's the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name," she said during the "Evermore" set of her fourth show at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium.

The singer/songwriter reportedly addressed the crowd when she had to stop talking after the audience drowned her out. "It's really the only way to be interrupted," she added as seen in a fan-taken clip which has been circulating online. "And I would know." She giggled before continuing to give an emotional speech about the tour.

This isn't the first time Taylor appeared to have fun when making a reference to her nemesis Kanye during her "Eras Tour". Back in July, she burst into laughter when performing her Kanye diss song "This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" onstage at Lumen Field.

The 33-year-old songstress cracked a good laugh after delivering the first verse from her 2017 track. "I can't even say it with a straight face," she continued singing after giggling.

The song's lyrics go, "Here's a toast to my real friends/ They don't care about the he said, she said/ And here's to my baby/ He ain't reading what they call me lately/ And here's to my mama/ Had to listen to all this drama. And here's to you, cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do."

Taylor and Kanye's feud began in 2009 after he interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs when she accepted the Best Female Video award. He rushed to the stage to declare that Beyonce Knowles' music video deserved to win over Taylor's.

Years later, the two appeared to be on better terms until Ye released his 2016 song "Famous", on which he refers to her as a "b***h." The "Anti-Hero" songstress insisted that she never gave her consent to such lyric, although a leaked phone recording showed the Atlanta rapper playing parts of the song for her.

