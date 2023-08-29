Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old model was photographed leaving a house party in Los Angeles with the music producer amid her alleged on-and-off romance with the Oscar winner.

Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid is seemingly leaving her options open. The 28-year-old model was photographed leaving a house party in Los Angeles on Saturday night, August 26 with music producer Cole Bennett.

In some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the catwalk beauty and the music producer were seen getting into the same SUV. Gigi appeared to try keeping a low profile as she held her head down while sitting in the car.

For the night outing, the mom of one donned a black top and mini purse with jeans and several statement necklaces. As for Cole, the 27-year-old, who has worked with artists including Kanye West, Eminem, Wiz Khalifa and J. Cole, also looked casual in a brown jacket and a green cap.

The sighting came one day after it was revealed that Gigi and actor Leonardo DiCaprio are still in touch amid rumors that they are dating. "Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends," a source previously told Us Weekly.

The 48-year-old "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star was first romantically linked to Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, in September 2022. They briefly split in February before getting back together weeks later for a casual relationship.

"They respect each other and have fun when they're together, but it's not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for," the insider revealed. "She's more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career."

Gigi wasn't the only one who's fully enjoying her single status. Recently, Leo was spotted having an ice cream date with Vittoria Ceretti. On August 22, the two seemed to be in good spirits as they were snapped grabbing a sweet treat in the upscale enclave of Santa Barbara. The Oscar-winning actor was seen taking an iced latte for the road, while the Italian beauty opted for a cone.

You can share this post!