 
Leonardo Dicaprio and His Dating Preferences Mocked by Sabrina Carpenter
Celebrity

Sabrina Carpenter takes a playful swipe at Leonardo Dicaprio's dating history with her birthday cake as she turns 25 years old with a celebration attended by her loved ones.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the world of Hollywood romances and the quirky customs of celebrity culture, Sabrina Carpenter's 25th birthday celebrations have stirred the pot with a cheeky nudge towards Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life. The young "Feather" singer commemorated her milestone with an amusing yet telling birthday cake, spotlighting the age-centric humor tied to DiCaprio's romantic history.

Captured through Instagram Stories by Carpenter's friends, including Ice Spice and Taylor Zakhar Perez, the cake featured a jesting meme with Leonardo DiCaprio's face and a caption that playfully warned, "Noo don't turn 25 you're so sexy aha." This cake does more than just offer a slice of laughter; it slices into the ongoing narrative surrounding DiCaprio's preference for younger partners.

Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at Leonardo DiCaprio with her birthday cake

The jest at DiCaprio's expense is not a novel occurrence in the entertainment industry. It has evolved into a running commentary, notably highlighted by Kenan Thompson at the 2022 Emmys during a remark about Zendaya Coleman's 26th birthday, pointing out the ageist dichotomy in Hollywood's romantic and professional realms.

Thompson quipped, "Twenty six is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you're young enough to play a high school student, but you're too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

  Editors' Pick

At another high profile event, the Oscars, Amy Schumer quipped, "I mean, Leonardo DiCaprio - what can I even say about him? He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he's older, and they're younger. You get it."

Sabrina Carpenter's birthday cake, adorned with a dig at DiCaprio, emerges not merely as a celebration of her entering the mid-twenties but as a pointed commentary on Hollywood's peculiar dating norms. It raises laughs but also questions - highlighting how personal preferences become public fodder in the glare of the celebrity spotlight.

As Carpenter turns 25, her birthday cake serves as a deliciously layered metaphor for Hollywood's age-focused narratives, proving that even in jest, there's truth to be tasted.

Leonardo DiCaprio, at 49, remains a focal point of celebrity dating gossip, recently linked with 25-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. His romantic endeavors, particularly his history of dating younger models, continuously fuel discussions and satire in equal measure.

DiCaprio's dating pattern, especially post his nearly five-year relationship with Camila Morrone, showcases a distinct trend. His current relationship with Ceretti, albeit low-profile with few public outings and no red carpet appearances, reflects a consistent theme in the actor's dating life, often characterized by a significant age gap.

