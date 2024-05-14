DJ Mustard and Girlfriend Brittany Stroud Are Expecting First Child Together

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for DJ Mustard and his girlfriend Brittany Stroud. On Sunday, May 12, which happened to be Mother's Day, Brittany made use of her Instagram account to share with her followers exciting news that she's pregnant with the musician's child.

In Instagram Stories, she shared a screenshot of her iMessage to DJ Mustard. "Thank you for making me a mom!! I love you," so she told the DJ, who later replied, "thank you for letting me make you a mom i love you more."

Internet users, meanwhile, had mixed responses to the news. While it's happy news, some people apparently found Brittany's words annoying. "Thank you for making me a mom is crazy…. And saying it to a man," one commented. Echoing the sentiment, another added, " 'Thank you for making me a mom' just sounds crazy yo!!! This new generation is different."

Some other mentioned DJ Mustard's estranged wife Chanel Thierry. "I cannot STAND him. The way he treated Chanel. Good luck sis!" someone said. One other asked, "Girl, did you see how he did his WIFE?" Another pointed out, "He publicly dogged his ex WIFE. Imagine what he's capable of doing to a GIRLFRIEND. Whew.. some of y'all are different. No thanks."

Meanwhile, a fan hoped people to just be happy for Brittany, saying, "Congrats to him yall need to grow up people move on he divorce why is yall wishing bad on her ?"

DJ Mustard and Chanel have been in legal battle as he's trying to get sole legal custody of their 11-year-old son. Back in January, the 33-year-old reportedly filed the motion for only his eldest child with Chanel, with whom he shares three kids.

He claimed that he became increasingly concerned about their son's education at the school he currently attends. According to DJ Mustard, Chanel was the one who opted for their son to attend a public school despite its low rating.When he he was advised to get his son's grades up to par in order to move him to a private school, Chanel allegedly didn't cooperate and refused to even consider Mustard's plan.