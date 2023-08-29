'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Instagram Celebrity

A few years after dating him, the former star of 'The Bachelorette' shares that her businessman beau proposed to her at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee on August 24.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Hannah Brown and her boyfriend Adam Woolard. A few years after dating him, the former star of "The Bachelorette" revealed her engagement to her businessman beau.

On Monday, August 28, the 28-year-old former reality TV star publicly shared the exciting news via Instagram. Along with a number of photos from the proposal, she expressed her feelings in the caption, "So happy. I love our steady love," adding a red heart emoji. In the comments section of the post, her new fiance replied, "I love you sweetie."

About the proposal itself, Hannah told PEOPLE in an interview alongside Adam that it took place at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee on Thursday, August 24. She recalled to the outlet that she did not expect him to propose to her at that time. They had a plan to go to a farm, which is owned by the couple's friends Seth and Tori Bolt, to help the owners. However, he had prepared a surprise proposal and had her family waiting at the venue.

"I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn't really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning. I did not catch on," she recounted. "We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn't rushing it."

The contestant of "The Bachelor" in 2018 went on to express, "(I loved) not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family." She then exclaimed, "And the surprise. I love surprises."

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam received a question about how he found out that she is the one. He recalled, "The weekend she met my family after a few months of dating. It was so effortless, like she had been a part of the family for years."

"If I had to choose one quality I love about her, it would be her authenticity," the model gushed over his new fiancee. "She lives and acts from the truest part of herself despite outside influence. But also that smile and how she lights up a room."

Reciprocating the feelings, Hannah said about Adam, "It's been the accumulation of moments that have made me feel loved and seen and accepted in a way I never have. I love his calming presence and big heart. And how he accepts and loves all versions of me…even the crazy version." Hannah and Adam started their romantic relationship after the two met through an online dating app. The couple has adopted a dog together.

