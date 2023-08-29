 

'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Adam Woolard

'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Adam Woolard
Instagram
Celebrity

A few years after dating him, the former star of 'The Bachelorette' shares that her businessman beau proposed to her at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee on August 24.

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Hannah Brown and her boyfriend Adam Woolard. A few years after dating him, the former star of "The Bachelorette" revealed her engagement to her businessman beau.

On Monday, August 28, the 28-year-old former reality TV star publicly shared the exciting news via Instagram. Along with a number of photos from the proposal, she expressed her feelings in the caption, "So happy. I love our steady love," adding a red heart emoji. In the comments section of the post, her new fiance replied, "I love you sweetie."

About the proposal itself, Hannah told PEOPLE in an interview alongside Adam that it took place at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Whitwell, Tennessee on Thursday, August 24. She recalled to the outlet that she did not expect him to propose to her at that time. They had a plan to go to a farm, which is owned by the couple's friends Seth and Tori Bolt, to help the owners. However, he had prepared a surprise proposal and had her family waiting at the venue.

"I feel like I have been so busy with putting roots down in our new city Nashville and starting my new podcast I hadn't really thought about it much so if he did slip as he was planning. I did not catch on," she recounted. "We had talked about getting engaged, but I felt so content and safe in our relationship, I wasn't rushing it."

  Editors' Pick

The contestant of "The Bachelor" in 2018 went on to express, "(I loved) not only the intimacy of the surprise by ourselves, but also how we were able to celebrate with friends and family." She then exclaimed, "And the surprise. I love surprises."

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam received a question about how he found out that she is the one. He recalled, "The weekend she met my family after a few months of dating. It was so effortless, like she had been a part of the family for years."

"If I had to choose one quality I love about her, it would be her authenticity," the model gushed over his new fiancee. "She lives and acts from the truest part of herself despite outside influence. But also that smile and how she lights up a room."

Reciprocating the feelings, Hannah said about Adam, "It's been the accumulation of moments that have made me feel loved and seen and accepted in a way I never have. I love his calming presence and big heart. And how he accepts and loves all versions of me…even the crazy version." Hannah and Adam started their romantic relationship after the two met through an online dating app. The couple has adopted a dog together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'
Related Posts
Hannah Brown Admits to Finding Comfort in Alcohol Amid Sudden Fame

Hannah Brown Admits to Finding Comfort in Alcohol Amid Sudden Fame

Hannah Brown's Brother Patrick Engaged to Her Ex Jed Wyatt's Former GF Haley Stevens

Hannah Brown's Brother Patrick Engaged to Her Ex Jed Wyatt's Former GF Haley Stevens

Hannah Brown Thinks She Likes Colton Underwood 'Better as a Gay Man'

Hannah Brown Thinks She Likes Colton Underwood 'Better as a Gay Man'

Hannah Brown Gets Candid About the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

Hannah Brown Gets Candid About the Murder of Her Aunt and Young Cousins

Latest News
'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Adam Woolard
  • Aug 29, 2023

'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Reveals Engagement to Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'
  • Aug 29, 2023

Taylor Swift Throws Shade at Kanye West's 2009 VMAs Interruption on 'Eras Tour'

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors
  • Aug 29, 2023

Gigi Hadid Leaves Party With Music Producer Cole Bennett Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Rumors

Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills
  • Aug 29, 2023

Jennifer Aniston Goes on Dinner Date With Internet Entrepreneur Chris Dixon in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event
  • Aug 29, 2023

Justin Bieber Dragged for His Lackluster Style at Hailey's Lavish Rhode Event

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'
  • Aug 29, 2023

'Once Upon a One More Time' Musical Star Reveals How It Respects Britney Spears' 'Boundaries'

Most Read
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California
Celebrity

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Omarion and Ex Apryl Jones All Smiles During Trip to Disney World With Their Kids

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Jessica Simpson Claims Her Kids 'Don't Even Understand' Why She's Being Scrutinized for Her Weight

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Lottie Moss Says No to Antidepressants, Loves the 'Edge' Given by Her Mental Illness

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Kathy Griffin Gives Fans a Look at Her 'Swollen' Appearance After Getting Her Lips Tattooed

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Keke Palmer Unveils Tattoo Tribute to Darius Jackson in Steamy Photos Amid Split Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Show Support for His Daughter at Her Lemonade Stand