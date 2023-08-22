Heidi Klum Suggests She's Unbothered by 16-Year Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 50-year-old German and American model, who married Tokio Hotel's guitarist and songwriter in 2019, once responded to criticism about their age gap before they tied the knot.

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has once again addressed her 16-year age gap with husband Tom Kaulitz. When a fan asked about her thoughts on being older than her spouse, the supermodel suggested that she doesn't really care much about it.

The 50-year-old catwalk beauty spoke up about that matter after a fan asked her during the Q&A session on Instagram Story, "Don't you feel that you're in the age of Tom's mom or age really doesn't matter?" In response, she replied, "I honestly only feel that way when people point it out to me."

Heidi once responded to criticism about her and Tom's age difference before they got married in 2019. "Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," she said when sitting down with InStyle in 2018. "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it."

"I don't really think about it that much otherwise," the Germany-born model further explained. "You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

Before tying the knot with the musician, the "America's Got Talent" judge married stylist Ric Pipino in 1997, but they got divorced in 2002. She went on to marry singer Seal in 2005, until their divorce in 2014.

Heidi and Seal have three biological children together, sons Henry Gunther Ademola Dashtu Samuel (born 2005), and Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel (born 2006), and daughter Lou Sulola Samuel (born 2009). She also has daughter Leni Olumi Klum from her relationship with Flavio Briatore.

You can share this post!