 

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'
Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

The 37-year-old Russian model, who reportedly 'narrowed her inner circle' to protect her relationship with the former NFL star, is believed to be excited about their blossoming romance.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Irina Shayk is seemingly head over heels in love with Tom Brady. According to a new report, the Russian model is excited about their relationship because the former NFL star is her "dream guy."

A source told PEOPLE that the 37-year-old is "impressed with Tom." The source further noted, "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him."

The unnamed insider went on to suggest that Irina and Tom are getting smitten amid their blossoming romance. "They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can," the insider shared. "Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."

Earlier this month, a source told Page Six that Irina "narrowed her inner circle" so there will be no leaks. The source additionally informed the publication, "She's afraid any weird rumors might scare him off."

  Editors' Pick

The pair were first linked after they were seen chatting at billionaire art dealer Joe Nahmad's star-studded wedding in May. They have since been caught on several occasions together.

Tom and Irina were spotted together in Los Angeles. He reportedly picked her up at the Bel Air hotel in July before taking her for a sleepover at his house. The pair emerged from his property together the following morning and he was seen rubbing her cheek in his car. He dropped Irina back at her hotel before collecting her again a few hours later to return to his house once more.

It was later uncovered that the lovebirds also had a secret NYC date a week earlier. The former athlete and the Bradley Cooper's ex had a "private and ensconced" dinner together at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca before she visited him in L.A.

Tom and Irina were also believed to have spent Sunday, August 13 and Monday, August 14, "holed up" inside The Twenty Two hotel in the Mayfair area. The 46-year-old hunk arrived at the hotel in the early hours of Sunday morning, checking in at 2 A.M. after driving from Birmingham to London on Saturday night. His alleged girlfriend, meanwhile, was seen outside the hotel on Monday.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Heidi Klum Suggests She's Unbothered by 16-Year Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz

'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College
Related Posts
Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance

Report: Irina Shayk Cuts Off Friends to Protect Tom Brady Romance

Irina Shayk Lost 11 Million Instagram Followers After Breaking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

Irina Shayk Lost 11 Million Instagram Followers After Breaking Up With Cristiano Ronaldo

Irina Shayk's Rep Shuts Down 'Malicious and Fictional' Report of Her Throwing Herself at Tom Brady

Irina Shayk's Rep Shuts Down 'Malicious and Fictional' Report of Her Throwing Herself at Tom Brady

Irina Shayk Blasted for Going Pantless at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Irina Shayk Blasted for Going Pantless at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

Latest News
'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College
  • Aug 23, 2023

'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans
  • Aug 23, 2023

Maluma Calls His Racy Photos on Social Media 'Part of the Game' to Engage Fans

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'
  • Aug 23, 2023

Irina Shayk Loves Dating Tom Brady as He's Her 'Dream Guy'

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
  • Aug 23, 2023

Drake Reveals New Album Artwork Created by His 5-Year-Old Son Adonis

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype
  • Aug 23, 2023

Jane Seymour Addresses Bond Girl Stereotype

Most Read
Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Donald Trump's Lawyer Unapologetic for Calling the Politician 'Pathetic' Before He's Hired

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'

Hailey and Justin Bieber May Plan to Be the Next Entertainment's 'Power Couple'