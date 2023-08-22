Soulja Boy Insists He Is Not a Part of Illuminati

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone' hitmaker declares that he found sucess because all he 'ever did was pray to God and stayed in the studio and stayed down until I made it, until I got on.'

Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy has addressed rumors suggesting that he found success in his music career because he was a part of the Illuminati. Denying the speculation, the "Crank That" spitter insists that he believes in God.

"When I first got in the rap game a lot of people was like, 'Soulja Boy joined the Illuminati, that's how he got his money. That's how he got famous, that's how he got rich,' " the 33-year-old said during an Instagram Live while showing off stacks of cash. "But guess what? All I ever did was pray to God and stayed in the studio and stayed down until I made it, until I got on."

"They always gon' try to discredit you for anything you do. First, they said I was in the Illuminati. Then they said a whole bunch of bulls**t," Big Draco continued arguing. "All you gotta do is believe in God and stay down. Nothing can f**k with you. No weapon formed against me shall prosper."

Soulja went on to note, "When you really believe in God, you gon' go through s**t. You gon' see the media lying on you. You gon' see n***as you don't know beefing with you out of nowhere - hating on you." He then emphasized, "You go through more s**t when you f**k with God."

