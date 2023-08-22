Soulja Boy Insists He Is Not a Part of Illuminati

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy has addressed rumors suggesting that he found success in his music career because he was a part of the Illuminati. Denying the speculation, the "Crank That" spitter insists that he believes in God.
"When I first got in the rap game a lot of people was like, 'Soulja Boy joined the Illuminati, that's how he got his money. That's how he got famous, that's how he got rich,' " the 33-year-old said during an Instagram Live while showing off stacks of cash. "But guess what? All I ever did was pray to God and stayed in the studio and stayed down until I made it, until I got on."
"They always gon' try to discredit you for anything you do. First, they said I was in the Illuminati. Then they said a whole bunch of bulls**t," Big Draco continued arguing. "All you gotta do is believe in God and stay down. Nothing can f**k with you. No weapon formed against me shall prosper."
Soulja went on to note, "When you really believe in God, you gon' go through s**t. You gon' see the media lying on you. You gon' see n***as you don't know beefing with you out of nowhere - hating on you." He then emphasized, "You go through more s**t when you f**k with God."