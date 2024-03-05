 

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Cover Images/FV
More than one decade after retiring from her role as a Victoria's Secret Angel, the 'America's Got Talent' judge finally rocks the wings again during a photoshoot.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum has worn her Victoria's Secret Angel wings again following her retirement. More than one decade after retiring from her role, the "America's Got Talent" judge paired her raunchy outfit with white wings as seen in a new video.

On Monday, March 4, the 50-year-old supermodel made use of Instagram to upload a video documenting behind-the-scenes of her photo session with Glamour Germany. In the clip, it could be seen that she was leaving little to the imagination in a sizzling outfit.

Heidi put on a busty and leggy display in a white bra top that came with two spaghetti straps. She covered her private area with a pair of skimpy matching strappy undies. She made the look more interesting by rocking a pair of huge white wings, which were fully covered in white fur.

The same footage saw the famous TV personality trading the two-piece swimsuit with various racy outfits while still wearing the wings. She showcased her jaw-dropping figure in a long white satin Elenareva dress that had a plunging neckline, exposing her cleavage. She accessorized herself with a pair of gold earrings from Cartier.

Another ensemble that Heidi sported during the photo session was a white mini dress. The all-white gown featured floral patterns and cut-outs all over it to let the model show off some skin. For this particular look, she traded the massive wings for a pair of smaller ones with matching fur. She also wore a pair of white pointed-toe flat shoes.

Throughout the photoshoot, the blonde beauty, who retired from her role as a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2010, looked fresh with her natural and minimal makeup, including pink lipstick as well as soft orange blush. In addition, her long blonde locks were styled into a simple straight hair do as they cascaded down her chest. Her bangs were parted in the middle, covering part of her forehead.

Along with the footage, the "Germany's Next Top Model" host, who previously released a collaborative remix of Corey Hart's single titled "Sunglasses at Night", wrote in the caption of the post, "Wow my wings still fit." She also added a face with tongue emoji.

