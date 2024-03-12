 

Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party
Instagram
Celebrity

When hitting the red carpet at the bash in Beverly Hills, California, the model, the actress and the disc jockey leave little to the imagination in their sizzling dresses.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton left little to the imagination in their revealing outfits at a recent event. When making an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party, the "America's Got Talent" judge, the "Anyone But You" actress and "The Simple Life" alum opted to wear racy gowns.

On Sunday night, March 10, the 50-year-old supermodel arrived at the bash, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, in an asymmetrical metallic dark gray dress. The gown was long enough to trail behind as she walked.

Furthermore, Heidi's dress came with a high neck design and several cut-outs all over her body, exposing her flat abs and long leg. She also donned a pair of matching open-toe high heels and carried a matching clutch. In addition, her long hair was dyed in a similar color to that of her outfit.

  Editors' Pick

Similarly, Sydney risked a wardrobe malfunction in a sizzling long broken white dress. The "Euphoria" star looked stunning in the gown that came with a very plunging neckline, allowing her to show off her cleavage and toned stomach. The dress also featured a twist on her stomach, halter neck design and trail. She also rocked a matching shawl.

Aside from Heidi and Sydney, Paris went daring when she hit the red carpet at the star-studded party. She opted to wear a beige dress that was mostly covered in sparkling sequins. The floor length gown had two straps and a very low-cut design. Its lower part was see-through, letting her put on a leggy display.

The reality TV star and disc jockey enhanced the look with a pair of sheer matching hand gloves and pointed-toe high heels. She accessorized herself with a shimmering silver choker-like necklace and a pair of matching pearl-drop earrings. Her long blonde locks were styled in an up-do with her bangs parted in the middle to frame her face.

In contrast, Vanessa Hudgens, who broke her pregnancy news at the 2024 Academy Awards, showcased her baby bump in a sheer black dress. She looked glowing in the floor-length loose gown featuring a built-in cape that trailed behind as she walked. She covered her upper assets with a black bra top and her private area with a pair of matching undies.

You can share this post!

You might also like

North West Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Related Posts
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

People's Choice Awards 2024: Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Halle Bailey Turn Heads on Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2024: Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Halle Bailey Turn Heads on Red Carpet

Heidi Klum 'Got So Mad' at Daughter Leni After She Found Mom's Sex Closet

Heidi Klum 'Got So Mad' at Daughter Leni After She Found Mom's Sex Closet

Heidi Klum Barely Covers Chest With Fur Coat in New Video

Heidi Klum Barely Covers Chest With Fur Coat in New Video

Latest News
Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident
  • Mar 12, 2024

Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed
  • Mar 12, 2024

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Hospitalization With Tearful Pictures From Hospital Bed

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage
  • Mar 12, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Hugs Ke Huy Quan Backstage at Oscars After Awkward Interaction on Stage

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'
  • Mar 12, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Looks Unimpressed by Jimmy Kimmel's Joke About 'Poor Things'

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video
  • Mar 12, 2024

Moniece Slaughter Defends Decision to Get Abortion in Emotional Video

Most Read
Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-09 12:22:26

Cardi B Posts Emotional Apology to Fans for 'Losing' Herself Due to Negativity

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Kim Zolciak's Ex Demands Her to Disclose Gambling, Plastic Surgery Expenses and Gifts From Lovers

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Andrew Scott's Mother Died Following Sudden Illness

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Draya Michele Defended by Torrei Hart Over Age-Gap Relationship With Jalen Green

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Attends Nicki Minaj's Gig Amid Feud Between Two Femcees

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Courtney Stodden Gets Teary Eyes in New Picture After Having Another Miscarriage

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes

Tyrese Gibson Can't Afford Ex-Wife Samantha's $10K Child Support After Hollywood Strikes