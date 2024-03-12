Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Instagram Celebrity

When hitting the red carpet at the bash in Beverly Hills, California, the model, the actress and the disc jockey leave little to the imagination in their sizzling dresses.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton left little to the imagination in their revealing outfits at a recent event. When making an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party, the "America's Got Talent" judge, the "Anyone But You" actress and "The Simple Life" alum opted to wear racy gowns.

On Sunday night, March 10, the 50-year-old supermodel arrived at the bash, which was held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, in an asymmetrical metallic dark gray dress. The gown was long enough to trail behind as she walked.

Furthermore, Heidi's dress came with a high neck design and several cut-outs all over her body, exposing her flat abs and long leg. She also donned a pair of matching open-toe high heels and carried a matching clutch. In addition, her long hair was dyed in a similar color to that of her outfit.

Similarly, Sydney risked a wardrobe malfunction in a sizzling long broken white dress. The "Euphoria" star looked stunning in the gown that came with a very plunging neckline, allowing her to show off her cleavage and toned stomach. The dress also featured a twist on her stomach, halter neck design and trail. She also rocked a matching shawl.

Aside from Heidi and Sydney, Paris went daring when she hit the red carpet at the star-studded party. She opted to wear a beige dress that was mostly covered in sparkling sequins. The floor length gown had two straps and a very low-cut design. Its lower part was see-through, letting her put on a leggy display.

The reality TV star and disc jockey enhanced the look with a pair of sheer matching hand gloves and pointed-toe high heels. She accessorized herself with a shimmering silver choker-like necklace and a pair of matching pearl-drop earrings. Her long blonde locks were styled in an up-do with her bangs parted in the middle to frame her face.

In contrast, Vanessa Hudgens, who broke her pregnancy news at the 2024 Academy Awards, showcased her baby bump in a sheer black dress. She looked glowing in the floor-length loose gown featuring a built-in cape that trailed behind as she walked. She covered her upper assets with a black bra top and her private area with a pair of matching undies.

