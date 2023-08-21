 

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

The model's father, Mohamed Hadid, is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills with the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star, who wears a sparkling huge ring on that finger.

  • Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Mohamed Hadid has fueled engagement rumors with Keni Silva. Having been romantically linked with her since November 2022, the father of model Gigi Hadid might have got down on his knee as the star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" was spotted wearing a ring on that finger.

On Saturday afternoon, August 19, the 40-year-old reality star was caught on camera having a sparkling huge ring on her finger while she was walking around a street in Beverly Hills with her 74-year-old beau. At that time, the two were seen having a conversation as they stood next to each other on a sidewalk.

For the day out, Mohamed opted to wear a black-and-white ensemble. He sported a black V-neck tee under an unbuttoned long-sleeved white shirt and a pair of body fit long white pants. To complete the look, he put on a pair of gray shades with black frame and black sneakers. He styled his gray-and-black hair straight and parted it in the middle.

Keni, in the meantime, went with a more colorful outfit. She looked stunning in a white tee that came with colorful graphics and a round blue neckline. She also donned a pair of long bright orange pants, a matching belt, a pair of white leather loafers and black sunglasses.

The TV figure kept her accessories minimal by wearing the ring in question. She additionally had a long-sleeved light blue jeans jacket on her shoulders. She styled her light blonde hair in messy waves and polished her fingernails in red color.

Mohamed Hadid and Keni Silva Photo

Keni Silva was spotted wearing a huge ring on that finger when she was out and about in Beverly Hills with Mohamed Hadid.

Mohamed and Keni have been romantically connected since November 2022. However, the rumored couple has not broken their silence on their relationship despite making a number of appearances in public together.

Previously, Mohamed was married to Mary Butler. They have two daughters, Alana and Marielle, together. In 1992, the two divorced. After his marriage to Mary ended, the real estate developer started dating Yolanda Hadid. In 1994, the two tied the knot. They share three children, Gigi, Bella Hadid and son Anwar Hadid. In 2000, they called off their marriage. He was later rumored to be dating model Maxime Nova before he sparked romance rumors with Keni.

