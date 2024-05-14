Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Can't Resist a Kiss at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Stop in Paris

Cover Images/Ignat/BauerGriffin Celebrity

When the 'All Too Well' hitmaker belts out 'The Alchemy' onstage, the Victoria's Secret model and the 'A Star is Born' actor are caught on camera sharing a passionate kiss.

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were not shy to show their affection towards each other during a recent date night. While watching their pal Taylor Swift perform, the Victoria's Secret model and the "A Star is Born" actor were caught on camera locking lips.

The 29-year-old supermodel and the 49-year-old actor were spotted sharing a passionate kiss during Taylor's "Eras Tour" stop in Paris, France. The PDA was documented in a fan video that was uploaded via TikTok on Monday, May 13.

In the short clip, it could be seen that Gigi was standing in between Bradley and Taylor's NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce in a VIP section at the Sunday night, May 12 show. While the 34-year-old singer/songwriter was belting out "The Alchemy" onstage, Bradley pulled himself closer to Gigi, who was putting her hand up in the air and dancing.

Gigi and Bradley couldn't resist a kiss as he put his hands on her waist. In the meantime, she was filmed placing her hands behind his neck. They enjoyed the steamy kiss for a number of seconds before holding hands. Later on, they were seen standing a little farther away from one another and clapping their hands.

The blonde beauty and the "Maestro" actor looked in good spirits throughout the concert. They were spotted seemingly singing along to Taylor's songs and having fun. At one point, they even put their hands up in the air and cheered on the "All Too Well" hitmaker.

For the concert date, Gigi opted to wear a casual outfit, consisting of a long-sleeved black shirt dress and a pair of long blue denim pants. In addition, she let loose her short blonde tresses. As for Bradley, he looked good in a long-sleeved light-colored top and a pair of matching trousers.

The PDA-filled concert date came after Gigi and Bradley were seen at an airport in New York City. On Wednesday, May 8, the couple appeared to have caught a flight together as they were photographed arriving at JFK airport separately. The two of them were carrying their luggage with her being accompanied by her security guard.