T.I. Called Out by His Young Daughter for Joking About King Harris' New Teeth

In a new video on DJ Diamond Kuts' YouTube channel, the Atlanta rapper talks about how his son saved up his own money for the procedure before laughing about his new teeth with other guests.

Aug 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.I. discussed his son King Harris' famous new set of teeth in a new interview. During his appearance in a new video on DJ Diamond Kuts' YouTube channel, the Atlanta rapper praised the young rapper for saving up his own money to get his teeth done.

"I respect and admire and celebrate the actual process he went through to get them done," T.I. said of the 18-year-old. "So when I seen them, I would congratulate him. I said, 'Man, they're white man.' They're nice because the dentist did a good job. I'm giving him props."

Tip also shared Tiny's (Tameka Cottle) first reaction to King's new veneer set. "His mama walked in and the first thing she said, 'Why the hell is they so damn big?' " he recalled.

He and the other guests went on laughing as they made some lighthearted jokes about his son's new smile. "He's a growing boy, he'll grow into it," T.I. explained in a fit of laughter.

While the group was all laughing at King's expense, Tip's 7-year-old daughter, Heiress Harris, entered the room. She tapped her father's shoulder and adorably demanded, "Don't talk about my brother like that."

Fans loved how Heiress came to King's defense. "That's right Heiress. Stand up for your brother," one of them wrote in an Instagram comment. "Heiress is me and I am Heiress, idc who you are. If you aint me, don't talk about my brother," another person echoed the sentiment.

Heiress wasn't the only supportive sibling who defended King for his new pearly white teeth despite online mockery. "I support whatever my brother wanna do," Tiny and Tip's daughter Zonnique told TMZ when she was with her group The OMG Girlz in NYC.

Tiny also showed support for King's decision to get the procedure by leaving positive words in an Instagram post. Thanking Dr. Montoya, she wrote in the caption, "Would like to thank @drmariomontoya for giving @the_next_king10 a #BillionDollarSmile. Had to post slide 2 for the #BigTeethPatrol to show his smile been asf before; they're just white now. Either way, he loves them and that's all that matters!"

The Xscape singer continued, "Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. -But y'all don't really know him frfr, truth is real fwh and the ladies love 'em!"

King was trolled after debuting his new teeth that many deemed unnatural, too large and too white among others. In response to the backlash, he fired back, "Ay I gotta to make this video for the big teeth trolls, man. Ay bro, listen, calm down, bruh. Your b***h ain't going nowhere she still gone be there I don't want her."

